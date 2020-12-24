Journos were so brave and so strong in 2020. HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, that just cracked us TF up.

How many of them were furloughed due to the virus? How many were forced on unemployment or lost their jobs because they can’t be done from home? Really? But they are stronger than they know. We could see writing a letter like this to the nurses and doctors and grocery store clerks and UPS/FedEx/USPS drivers and the MULTITUDE of other workers who showed up for work every day. But journalists? Please.

Then again this is just a news director patting other newsy types on the back SO we’re not entirely surprised it’s completely tone-deaf.

Take a look:

An open letter to journalists at the end of the toughest year of our careers: pic.twitter.com/AZ9FeIsxwz — JulieWolfe (@JulieWolfe) December 22, 2020

Ironically, we just wrote a story about one of these brave, super-strong journalists complaining about being up early on Christmas Eve BUT THEY ARE STRONGER THAN THEY KNOW.

Their lack of self-awareness is only outdone by legislators who think passing that garbage COVID relief bill was the right thing to do.

Now do the American worker who actually lost their businesses, jobs, homes and family members. You assholes never missed a paycheck. You can all fuck right off with “the hardest year of your career” 🙄 — Dr. Steph (@steph93065) December 22, 2020

What she said.

Patting yourself on the back for “mastering zoom” is like feeling accomplishment for successfully velcroing your shoes. — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) December 23, 2020

Hey now, Zoom is very challenging.

Ask Jeffrey Toobin.

You are as far away from the facts as you can possibly be. Journalists are zombies — Rabiddogg (@Rabiddogg) December 24, 2020

They work and they slave and what thanks do they get?!

Or, and stay with me here, Doctors and nurses actually need this affirmation. Sorry Orange man called y'all out to be better. You didn't listen. Life's tough, wear a helmet. ~JAO — HillJack Ph balanced (@Hilljack) December 23, 2020

Life’s tough. Wear a helmet.

We like that.

"Advocates with by-lines" — A Cut Rate Parasite (@MonsieurUgarte) December 23, 2020

Accurate.

2020 revealed grocery store workers and truck drivers are some of the most important people in our society. Slow your roll patting yourself on the back. — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) December 23, 2020

Your self-adoration is pathological. — Sean E Ryan (@ATxFellow) December 23, 2020

The media giving themselves a pat on the back 🙄 pic.twitter.com/xkFmiqq3JS — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) December 23, 2020

This is fantastic letter, Julie. We’ve never needed journalists more than we do right now to guide us to the truth. Being a journalist takes brains, determination, modesty and the ability to see both sides of…..hahahahahahahahaha hahahaha I can’t. I tried. Bahahahaha. 😂🤡 — Holly Briden, Psy.M. (@HollyBriden) December 23, 2020

We really should send Julie a thank-you letter, we seriously needed a laugh this morning.

***

