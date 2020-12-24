Today is Dr. Fauci’s 80th birthday and for the first time since his children were born he will not spend his birthday with them.

Boo-flippity-hoo.

Happy birthday to Dr. Anthony Fauci. He is 80 today and told CBSN that today will be his first birthday he's not with his children since they were born. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) December 24, 2020

Tomorrow, millions of Americans will go without seeing their family members for the first Christmas in many, many years as well so please spare us the pearl-clutching and ‘oh woe is me’ for ol’ Fauci spending his birthday without his kids. He can Zoom like the rest of us …

As long as Jeffrey Toobin isn’t his son or relative.

Sorry, those jokes will never get old.

Oh he will sneak around and see them , that’s what people like him do these days — Aubrey K (@ok247365) December 24, 2020

We’ve lost count of the number of elected officials who have placed these restrictions on their constituents only to break them. Remember when Fauci got to sit in and watch a baseball game maskless while the rest of us were all locked up inside?

Yeah, we remember.

PLEASE don’t give these people any ideas.

Big deal! Lots of people aren’t able to spend their birthday’s with family and friends even before this pandemic. What is he 4? 🙄 — magalopes Isaiah 41:10 (@mlwelch31) December 24, 2020

Apparently, he’s special.

Now do Soldiers. — Save Ferris (@SaveFerris14) December 24, 2020

Now do those people 80 or older who haven’t been able to see their families in months. Those Americans who had to die alone. Those Americans who couldn’t bury their loved ones.

Yeah, we’re just not feeling all that sorry for ol’ Fauci today.

When i was active duty I missed 15 years of Holidays in 21+ years… Draft dodger #Fauci is not #FauciHero — Deplorable Chief Kraken (Ret) (@paultara9) December 24, 2020

That's his decision, but something tells me he's going to end up seeing them today in person. Because he's a bureaucrat. — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) December 24, 2020

Not a bit.

Tell this to the families that couldn’t be with their dying parent and see if you get any sympathy for Dr. Fauci. — Big B (@blaubaugh) December 24, 2020

Well, maybe he shouldn't have played politics and painted himself into a corner. — TK (@MrsKutas) December 24, 2020

Maybe.

Same for me, thanks to him. — Jolly Phil (@philllosoraptor) December 24, 2020

BFD — Dr Kraken Ho ⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 (@twodogtown) December 24, 2020

Yeah, I’m 70, went through that this year too. ☹️ — Suellen Gillot (@ACanadianinUSA) December 24, 2020

Lots of people going through this, unfortunately.

Sweet…. but not moving, sorry. Every military service member with spouses and children misses birthdays, anniversaries, and Holidays to do their job… And it happens A LOT…. — Michael Graham (@mcg1971) December 24, 2020

It absolutely does happen, A LOT.

And even more now.

But hey, Happy birthday Fauci.

***

