Dr. Deborah Birx will be retiring in the near future because people were pissed at her for traveling at Thanksgiving after she lectured others about traveling, going so far as to claim if you did travel for the holiday you should just expect to have the virus.

People are going to get angry when you’re a giant hypocrite who has spent the majority of the year taking their family away from them.

"This experience has been a bit overwhelming. It’s been very difficult on my family." Dr. Deborah Birx will retire in the near future, citing the treatment of her family after it was reported she traveled for Thanksgiving.https://t.co/Emwlhk4T4Z — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 22, 2020

From the Washington Examiner:

In a statement after reports revealed her trip, Birx insisted that the purpose of the gathering wasn’t for “celebrating Thanksgiving” but did acknowledge she shared a meal with family while she was there. “I will be helpful through a period of time, and then I will have to say this experience has been a bit overwhelming,” she said. “It’s been very difficult on my family. I think what was done in the last week to my family, you know, they didn’t choose this for me.” “You know, they’ve tried to be supportive, but to drag my family into this, when my daughter hasn’t left that house in 10 months, my parents have been isolated for 10 months, they’ve [be]come deeply depressed, as I’m sure many elderly have as they’ve not been able to see sons, their granddaughters. My parents haven’t seen their surviving son for over a year,” Birx said. “These are all very difficult things.”

Join the club, Deb.

Really? It's been a bit taxing on the Flynn & Trump family too, Debs. Nix yer scarf; It's your lying "tell". No need 2 accessorize your Betrayal & Lies. We the People see right past your "scarves", Doc. May you have a Guilty Christmas. Shame on U! @PoliticalOrgy @PolitiBunny https://t.co/8rZstzpMRL — Aletheia Irish (@ChefNSchlep) December 22, 2020

Don’t even get us started.

Get some tissues.

The “treatment” being that she was called to the carpet for her hypocrisy. — warrior rabbit (@warriorrabbit) December 22, 2020

The nerve!

It's difficult for all of us. What about all of us who lost our jobs, our savings, homes, our entire lives. — AisabelleMakley (@aismakley74) December 22, 2020

It’s been difficult for ALL OF US.

i'm glad to hear it! — WhoIsJohnGalt? 🤲 (@WhoIsJohnGalt9) December 22, 2020

Don’t let the door hit ya’.

***

Related:

Buck Sexton BLASTS NJ Gov. Murphy for being SO busy trying to cancel Christmas that some people will actually lose their lives

‘Sooo … he’s a monster now, right?’ RedSteeze DROPS WaPo with a simple tweet about Biden and his immigration policies

‘Obama, Clinton, W. get millions, YOU get $600’: Thread goes through COVID relief bill line-by-line and it’s HILARIOUSLY infuriating