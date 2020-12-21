Gosh, Nancy Pelosi wouldn’t answer Manu Raju’s question about why she rejected the $1.8 trillion COVID relief bill proposed in October.

We suppose since he’s with CNN he assumed she would answer him.

He was wrong.

Pelosi wouldn’t answer my question about why the $900 billion deal is more acceptable to her than the $1.8 trillion offer Mnuchin made to her this fall. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 21, 2020

Welcome to the party, pal.

Pelosi wouldn’t call on me at the press conference, which is becoming a pattern, even though just five reporters were there. She left the press conference as I asked her the question. And she ignored my question in the hallway as well. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 21, 2020

He seems surprised.

Heh.

Asked again in the hallways why this proposal is more acceptable than the Mnuchin plan, Pelosi didn’t respond. But Schumer, who was walking with her in the hallway, said: “Ask Mitch McConnell.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 21, 2020

YES, BLAME MITCH. IT’S ALWAYS MITCH’S FAULT.

*sigh*

It’s true that McConnell and Senate Republicans objected to Mnuchin’s $1.8 trillion plan, but so did Pelosi, who said in October: "This proposal amounted to one step forward, two steps back.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 21, 2020

Psh, Nancy answer questions holding her accountable for playing politics with COVID relief? Right.

And watching the reaction from people who just got hosed with the new COVID relief bill … she will pay zero consequences. No, they’re pissed at Manju for asking her the question.

Go and ask McConnell and Mnuchin. — SusanG Call your Senators 202-224-3121 (@SGempka) December 21, 2020

Yeah, because of all of the liability waivers and handouts to corporations.

She was right to know we could do better. — Aubrey of Maine (@AubreyOfMaine) December 21, 2020

I believe her McConnell only moves when the Senate is in jeopardy! GA is coming for Mitch! — Heather Michelle (@Heather47048611) December 21, 2020

@SpeakerPelosi is on the side of the people and that's all you need to know!!! — Alexandria (@HockeyMomDiva) December 21, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

She has them completely snowed.

Wow.

Yes but they were still negotiating until trump blew it up. — Alicia Serrano 🇺🇸 (@1sharkie5) December 21, 2020

Huh?

Trump offered to sign any legislation that was clean and sent money directly TO the people.

That was blowing it up?

K.

As if the month of May never existed. I swear if you brought this much energy to Mitch McConnell… — Mask Monitor (@MyBlackIzMagic) December 21, 2020

All they DO is b*tch about Republicans, including Mitch McConnell.

Seriously.

"Why did Pelosi reject a plan that was never actually existed?" — winter is a scam (@Henke2020) December 21, 2020

She literally kept aid from all of these people to win an election, and they’re protecting her for doing it.

Wow.

