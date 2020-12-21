Gosh, Nancy Pelosi wouldn’t answer Manu Raju’s question about why she rejected the $1.8 trillion COVID relief bill proposed in October.

We suppose since he’s with CNN he assumed she would answer him.

He was wrong.

Welcome to the party, pal.

He seems surprised.

Heh.

YES, BLAME MITCH. IT’S ALWAYS MITCH’S FAULT.

*sigh*

Psh, Nancy answer questions holding her accountable for playing politics with COVID relief? Right.

And watching the reaction from people who just got hosed with the new COVID relief bill … she will pay zero consequences. No, they’re pissed at Manju for asking her the question.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

She has them completely snowed.

Wow.

Huh?

Trump offered to sign any legislation that was clean and sent money directly TO the people.

That was blowing it up?

K.

All they DO is b*tch about Republicans, including Mitch McConnell.

Seriously.

She literally kept aid from all of these people to win an election, and they’re protecting her for doing it.

Wow.

***

