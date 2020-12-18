Good news! The media is full of awful, nasty, uninformed a-holes who still love the ‘sound’ of their own voices so much they’re willing to make fools of themselves for us!
Whoohoo! JOB SECURITY.
Thanks, Howard Fineman, for being a horrible and ignorant douche-canoe.
Truly.
#Trump in the end will be shown to have been the most damaging Cold War traitor since the Rosenbergs, looking the other way (at least) as #Putin ransacked our security, politics and economy. Were Trump not president, he'd be prosecuted for treason. https://t.co/sQ3E2xHRSo
— howardfineman (@howardfineman) December 18, 2020
Cold War?
Huh?
Mollie Hemingway broke out the puppets and crayons:
NBC’s @howardfineman calls Trump a traitor, a crime punishable by death. Says he committed his capital crimes during The Cold War, which ended roughly 30 years ago. https://t.co/4iQc32k9WL
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 18, 2020
BUT ORANGE MAN BAD, MOLLIE!
They’re all just so exhausting and laughable at the same time.
I guess the only country you're allowed and even encouraged to sell America out to is China, and only if you're a Democrat
— kbdabear (@kbdabear) December 18, 2020
Bizarro
— Brain (@waddatwit) December 18, 2020
Unhinged
— FedUp (@DidntBuildit) December 18, 2020
Accurate.
TDS is still alive and well in fineman.
— Roy More (@tspaRoy) December 18, 2020
Wut?
— Dr. Twexit, Trump Won🧢⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@National_Bot) December 18, 2020
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Not sure why this struck us so funny … probably because it’s such a genuine reaction.
Huh?
That’s the worst case of TDS I’ve seen, by far! And there’re 4 years worth to choose from!
— Steve Lardner (@steve_tib) December 18, 2020
And they are also expecting unity from us
— Leonard Salazar (@LESalazar2502) December 18, 2020
Howard's loose screw fell out some time ago.
— Graham Greene (@tout_le_monde1) December 18, 2020
Yup.
Careful not to step on it.
***
Related:
‘White people dying will LEVEL the playing field’: Thread of CDC experts gives a TERRIFYING peek into government-run healthcare
So much BOOM! Richard Grenell DROPS Sam Stein for trying to hide his bias behind obnoxious virtue-signaling over COVID deaths
‘Let me tell you, AVOID HER!’ DOCTOR Jill Biden’s professor ratings are not great, like at all (straight from the students!)