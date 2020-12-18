Good news! The media is full of awful, nasty, uninformed a-holes who still love the ‘sound’ of their own voices so much they’re willing to make fools of themselves for us!

Whoohoo! JOB SECURITY.

Thanks, Howard Fineman, for being a horrible and ignorant douche-canoe.

Truly.

#Trump in the end will be shown to have been the most damaging Cold War traitor since the Rosenbergs, looking the other way (at least) as #Putin ransacked our security, politics and economy. Were Trump not president, he'd be prosecuted for treason. https://t.co/sQ3E2xHRSo — howardfineman (@howardfineman) December 18, 2020

Cold War?

Huh?

Mollie Hemingway broke out the puppets and crayons:

NBC’s @howardfineman calls Trump a traitor, a crime punishable by death. Says he committed his capital crimes during The Cold War, which ended roughly 30 years ago. https://t.co/4iQc32k9WL — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 18, 2020

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD, MOLLIE!

They’re all just so exhausting and laughable at the same time.

I guess the only country you're allowed and even encouraged to sell America out to is China, and only if you're a Democrat — kbdabear (@kbdabear) December 18, 2020

Bizarro — Brain (@waddatwit) December 18, 2020

Unhinged — FedUp (@DidntBuildit) December 18, 2020

Accurate.

TDS is still alive and well in fineman. — Roy More (@tspaRoy) December 18, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Not sure why this struck us so funny … probably because it’s such a genuine reaction.

Huh?

That’s the worst case of TDS I’ve seen, by far! And there’re 4 years worth to choose from! — Steve Lardner (@steve_tib) December 18, 2020

And they are also expecting unity from us — Leonard Salazar (@LESalazar2502) December 18, 2020

Howard's loose screw fell out some time ago. — Graham Greene (@tout_le_monde1) December 18, 2020

Yup.

Careful not to step on it.

***

Related:

‘White people dying will LEVEL the playing field’: Thread of CDC experts gives a TERRIFYING peek into government-run healthcare

So much BOOM! Richard Grenell DROPS Sam Stein for trying to hide his bias behind obnoxious virtue-signaling over COVID deaths

‘Let me tell you, AVOID HER!’ DOCTOR Jill Biden’s professor ratings are not great, like at all (straight from the students!)