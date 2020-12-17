Hey, good news! Billy Baldwin has pledged to wear a mask for the first 100 days of the Biden presidency.

You guys know Billy Baldwin, right?

No? Biodome Baldwin?

Well, anyway, he’s doing some serious virtue-signaling:

I pledge to wear a mask the first 100 days of the Biden presidency… pass it on. — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) December 14, 2020

OMG, what a giver! What a patriot!

What a nob.

Yeah, he can wear a mask.

No issues here.

Seriously, Bill of all people can wear the mask … and keep it on.

I pledge to not because it’s annoying and because one guy in Washington is not going to defy states’ rights and federalism because of a damn virus. — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) December 17, 2020

Just be sure to wear it the same way biden does 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/b5jtX2Asfj — bi dinping, China's new prez-elect (@Mr__Sparky) December 17, 2020

Yeah, that's gonna be a no for me dawg. — Dr David Presley, CPCU, ARM 🇺🇸 (@davidspresley) December 17, 2020

Be sure to change your diapers regularly though. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) December 17, 2020

Too bad no one will notice. 🙄 — Dr. President-elect Redcloak the Unruly (@BrewingAle) December 17, 2020

Ouch.

If this is anything like "2 weeks to flatten the curve" you'll be wearing that mask for four years. — matt dooley (@mdooley) December 17, 2020

So stunning, so brave!!! 🤡 — President Elect BGH – (@kissmycamo / Parler) (@KissMyCamo) December 17, 2020

What have you been doing — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) December 17, 2020

Right?! Something like 80% of Americans has been wearing a mask for months now … is Billy saying he hasn’t been?

He's not gonna sniff your hair champ — Dave (@DaveWenke) December 17, 2020

Annnd we’re done.

***

