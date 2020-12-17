Hey, good news! Billy Baldwin has pledged to wear a mask for the first 100 days of the Biden presidency.

You guys know Billy Baldwin, right?

No? Biodome Baldwin?

Well, anyway, he’s doing some serious virtue-signaling:

OMG, what a giver! What a patriot!

What a nob.

Yeah, he can wear a mask.

No issues here.

Seriously, Bill of all people can wear the mask … and keep it on.

Trending

Ouch.

Right?! Something like 80% of Americans has been wearing a mask for months now … is Billy saying he hasn’t been?

Annnd we’re done.

***

Related:

‘Do u even HISTORY’? Ben Shapiro TORCHES Katie Hill with her OWN tweet claiming Republicans are ‘f**kers’ and it’s glorious

So much BOOM! Richard Grenell DROPS Sam Stein for trying to hide his bias behind obnoxious virtue-signaling over COVID deaths

‘Let me tell you, AVOID HER!’ DOCTOR Jill Biden’s professor ratings are not great, like at all (straight from the students!)

Tags: 100 daysBidenBilly BaldwinMask