We know you’ve all seen it, the magical ‘pivot’ in the mainstream media from being on the ‘orange man bad’ attack 24/7 to going on the ‘stop picking on Sleepy Joe’ defensive 24/7. Gosh golly gee, whatever changed?

And they wonder why none of us take them the least bit seriously.

When 3,400 people die in a day because of Covid it becomes a wee bit hard to worry about a staffer calling lawmakers of a party "fuckers" — Sam Stein (@samstein) December 17, 2020

Sam, really dude? You know, it’s possible to be concerned about more than one thing at a time. WE KNOW, you’ve spent the last four years with your head up Trump’s backside trying to find any and every way to make him look like a bad person and president but most of us aren’t that limited.

We can walk and chew gum at the same time Sam. — Jolly Phil (@philllosoraptor) December 17, 2020

Richard Grenell broke out the puppets and crayons to ‘explain’ to Sam why people are angry about the curse insult.

The problem is that you ALWAYS come up with a reason to not criticize Democrats. Everyone sees the bias. Your colleagues in DC just like your bias so they RT and repeat you. You all have helped create the credibility crisis by pretending you aren’t biased. https://t.co/MxLa8OnrdF — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 17, 2020

Mainstream media is nothing more than a big ol’ Democratic circle-jerk.

The DNC rapid response team works overtime to fool the American public. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) December 17, 2020

Exactly. Thank you for fighting for us Mr. Grenell ❤️🇺🇸 — Haley 💕 (@faxablefax) December 17, 2020

It's not bias, it's propaganda. — Nick B (@RaiderForums) December 17, 2020

It has gone way beyond simple ‘bias.’

Democrats are complainers. That's the only thing THEY DO! — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) December 17, 2020

I wonder how many people died this day last year. — Mynameisnotdirk (@mynameisnotdirk) December 17, 2020

On a average day 8000 people die in the USA — Too Infinity And Beyond (@BeyondToo) December 17, 2020

Why do Democrats only bring up Covid when Republicans are talking about other important issues? Diversion tactics? — Whiskers (@Whisker03933034) December 17, 2020

Same thing with China and Russia. Anytime a Republican brings up Hunter and Joe Biden’s connection to China the media comes out with a new story about Russia. Even today they’re claiming Russia is hacking the country.

It never ends.

