The way the media have been clutching their pearls over Jill Biden demanding everyone call Jill Biden DOCTOR, we HAD to cover this thread on her ‘executive position paper’ because clearly, she’s some great thinker we all should respect and stuff.

Or not.

Reading Jill Biden's Ed.D. "executive position paper" (ersatz dissertation), which she wrote at the age of 55, and it's bad. Thread — Matt Bethlehemanti (@mattbramanti) December 13, 2020

This is an excellent point.

She wrote this when she was 55 …

Here's the PDF so y'all can follow along. https://t.co/RpTVKwwYSn — Matt Bethlehemanti (@mattbramanti) December 13, 2020

If you’re so inclined.

It’s a real stinker though, we wouldn’t advise reading the whole thing.

Keep in mind that at this point in her life, Mrs. Biden was a grown woman who had been married for a cumulative 30+ years to various people — Matt Bethlehemanti (@mattbramanti) December 13, 2020

Various people.

"Three quarters of the class will be Caucasian; one quarter of

the class will be African American…the remaining seats will be filled with students of Asian descent or non-resident aliens." what remaining seats, Jill — Matt Bethlehemanti (@mattbramanti) December 13, 2020

Sorry, we were told there would be no math.

LOL

"Although there is strength in diversity as a classroom component, the lack of homogeneity in academic ability makes it difficult to teach to a single standard." 🤔 — Matt Bethlehemanti (@mattbramanti) December 13, 2020

Huh?

"Admission to the College is open to all Delaware residents who have a high school education or its equivalent or to anyone who is eighteen years of age or older and

able to benefit from instruction." that's a big or — Matt Bethlehemanti (@mattbramanti) December 13, 2020

So basically anyone?

Right?

Is this one of those trick word problems?

"The unique nature of the classroom allows for a complexity of problems as well." this person expects, on the basis of this effort, to be called "doctor." — Matt Bethlehemanti (@mattbramanti) December 13, 2020

Teaching is unique and complex.

Whoa.

"Many universities and colleges did not eliminate the freshman and sophomore years" No shit Please tell me more, doctor — Matt Bethlehemanti (@mattbramanti) December 13, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

YA’ DON’T SAY?!

"With a new president, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Americans were offered the New Deal, and thousands of dollars were put into federal emergency junior college funds" upwards of two thousand — Matt Bethlehemanti (@mattbramanti) December 13, 2020

To be fair, $2000 was ‘decent money’ back then before the government totally destroyed the dollar with inflation.

"the junior college adapted – much like it does today – to

the needs of its students." (this is a paper that purports to investigate why two-thirds of 2-year college students fail to graduate) — Matt Bethlehemanti (@mattbramanti) December 13, 2020

No offense DOCTOR Biden, but this editor’s 13-year-old son could write a more thought-provoking paper.

"After Roosevelt’s death, Truman, as the next president, created the Truman Commission." pic.twitter.com/e03tP26IB4 — Matt Bethlehemanti (@mattbramanti) December 13, 2020

GTFO!!!

"'By 1963, public and private two year headcount enrollment stood at 850,361. By 1980, enrollment had grown to 4,526,287… approximately a 230 percent increase in student attendance'" uh, *very* approximately — Matt Bethlehemanti (@mattbramanti) December 13, 2020

Annnd we’re dead.

***

