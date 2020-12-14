Wasn’t it just last week when Amy Siskind was babbling about the blue states joining with Canada? She deleted that one too …

You’d think she’d put the Twitter down for a little bit if she has to keep deleting her tweets but here we are.

Can you feel, the love toniiiiiight?

Wow.

Imagine if a conservative openly tweeted about burning down cities. It’s amazing how much the Left can get away with because they’re the Left, and by amazing we mean pathetic, despicable, and disgusting.

Oh yeah. And people like Amy would be going after their sponsors and trying to get them canceled.

You betcha.

We were shocked as well.

So very thirsty.

Super peaceful.

Totally.

HA!

Anything to virtue signal more than anyone else.

An honor indeed.

Truth.

But like the list, Twitchy comes for everyone. Heh.

