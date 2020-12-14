Wasn’t it just last week when Amy Siskind was babbling about the blue states joining with Canada? She deleted that one too …

You’d think she’d put the Twitter down for a little bit if she has to keep deleting her tweets but here we are.

She deleted it but it's worth keeping note of who's calling for 'unity' pic.twitter.com/MqL6PZPOqX — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 14, 2020

Can you feel, the love toniiiiiight?

Wow.

Imagine if a conservative openly tweeted about burning down cities. It’s amazing how much the Left can get away with because they’re the Left, and by amazing we mean pathetic, despicable, and disgusting.

A conservative would certainly have gotten suspended for Tweeting that. — Magnifico 👑 (@MagnificoIX) December 14, 2020

Oh yeah. And people like Amy would be going after their sponsors and trying to get them canceled.

You betcha.

"lol United States of Canada/Jesusland map" called for Unity? Never would've guessed — I'm To Blame (@im2blame4) December 14, 2020

We were shocked as well.

She’s been really thirsty for attention for quite some time. — Gomes (@GomesBolt) December 14, 2020

So very thirsty.

Peaceful fires. — Slightly Doc Santa Kirk (@jamusp) December 14, 2020

Super peaceful.

So much unity here — Matt 🇺🇸 (@gardebien) December 14, 2020

She’s a gem — Dr. Midwesterner (@rangersmommy) December 14, 2020

Totally.

I told her that she’s more than welcome to try but a lot of people in the suburbs believe in the second amendment so… pic.twitter.com/FIDzJ1g9xp — WFD (Notable Exception) (@Cypress38J) December 14, 2020

Queen of the Karens LIVES in the suburbs. — Insomnochick (@insomnochick) December 14, 2020

HA!

She lives in the suburbs. Would she burn down her home? — WCW Wrestling 1998 (@WCW1998) December 14, 2020

Anything to virtue signal more than anyone else.

She might be the first person to make The List 2 weeks in a row (other than Trump) in a while. — Thomas Victory, Ph.D. (@DrThomasVictor1) December 14, 2020

An honor indeed.

She deletes a lot, it seems. — Save the Republic 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@NotBruinOregon) December 14, 2020

Truth.

Apparently, @Amy_Siskind started her revolution by burning this tweet down… pic.twitter.com/2nHgZirgwQ — President-elect Redcloak the Unruly (@BrewingAle) December 14, 2020

But like the list, Twitchy comes for everyone. Heh.

***

Related:

HOOBOY! Michigan judge allows release of forensic examination of Dominion Voting Machines in Antrim County that MI officials tried to block

‘Denigrated Melania for YEARS!’ Mollie Hemingway takes the media APART in brutal thread for insisting we call Jill Biden ‘doctor’

Sorry, you’re still not REALLY a doctor: Jill Biden’s tweet about diminishing women’s accomplishments flops GLORIOUSLY