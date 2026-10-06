DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Neera Tanden Goes From Annoyed to Angry to FLIPPED OUT Debating Scott Jennings About Socialist Dems

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 06, 2026 4:30 PM
Advertisement
Neera Tanden Goes From Annoyed to Angry to FLIPPED OUT Debating Scott Jennings About Socialist Dems
Sarah D.

Scott Jennings put a simple question to former Biden aide Neera Tanden: in today’s Democrat Party, is socialism more in fashion than capitalism? He even offered her the short version and told her she could just say yes. 

Advertisement

Which clearly pissed her off.

Gallup’s numbers sit right there behind the exchange, with two-thirds of Democrats viewing socialism favorably, which should scare every single American down to their core.

For a party that still likes to call itself the home of the working class, the reluctance to answer was the answer.

Pay special attention to how she goes from annoyed to really mad as Jennings refuses to let her spin her way out of answering the question.

Love how he made it super easy for her to just say yes.

It was a ruthless debate tactic that absolutely worked in his favor.

Sane versus insane. Sure.

Recommended
European Parliament Displays Statue of Naked, Gold-Plated Trump Called ‘The Orange Plague’ Brett T. DOJ Releases Photo of School Shooter’s Rifle With a Trans-Colored Sticker in Front of Trans Flag Brett T.
Advertisement

Or they're so angry they don't know what to say or do.

*cough cough*

He shoots, he SCORES!

============================================================

Related:

She MAD: Sunny Hostin FLIPS OUT When Thom Tillis Gets a Little TOO Honest About Barack Obama (Watch)

Listen: You Can HEAR Greg Gutfeld Laugh at Jessica Tarlov Insisting Polls Spell TROUBLE for Trump

AY-YI-YI: CA Latino Voters Ain't PLAYIN' With Xavier Becerra and EXPOSED Lies About His POOR Dad

THIS! —> What WH Insider Posts About Dems' Plans After Midterms Should Motivate EVERYONE to Vote RED

When Even THIS Fact-Checker Knows Trump Wasn't Inviting Iran to NUKE Los Angeles and San Diego? Yeah

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | SCOTT JENNINGS | SPORTS | THOMAS MASSIE | X

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

European Parliament Displays Statue of Naked, Gold-Plated Trump Called ‘The Orange Plague’

European Parliament Displays Statue of Naked, Gold-Plated Trump Called ‘The Orange Plague’

Brett T.
DOJ Releases Photo of School Shooter’s Rifle With a Trans-Colored Sticker in Front of Trans Flag

DOJ Releases Photo of School Shooter’s Rifle With a Trans-Colored Sticker in Front of Trans Flag

Brett T.
TDS Accounts Try to Dunk on Pete Hegseth Running With Troops and Faceplant on the Previous SecDef

TDS Accounts Try to Dunk on Pete Hegseth Running With Troops and Faceplant on the Previous SecDef

Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos