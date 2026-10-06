Neera Tanden Goes From Annoyed to Angry to FLIPPED OUT Debating Scott Jennings About Socialist Dems

Scott Jennings put a simple question to former Biden aide Neera Tanden: in today’s Democrat Party, is socialism more in fashion than capitalism? He even offered her the short version and told her she could just say yes.

Advertisement

Which clearly pissed her off.

Gallup’s numbers sit right there behind the exchange, with two-thirds of Democrats viewing socialism favorably, which should scare every single American down to their core.

For a party that still likes to call itself the home of the working class, the reluctance to answer was the answer.

Pay special attention to how she goes from annoyed to really mad as Jennings refuses to let her spin her way out of answering the question.

Scott Jennings corners ex-Biden aide Neera Tanden on the socialist takeover of the Democrat Party. "In the Democrat Party, Socialism is far more in vogue than Capitalism. Is it not?" "You can just say yes." Gallup polls show 66% of Democrats have favorable views of Socialism. https://t.co/tBNhyGFq1H — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) October 6, 2026

Love how he made it super easy for her to just say yes.

It was a ruthless debate tactic that absolutely worked in his favor.

@ThomasMHern It's no longer Democrats vs Republicans. It's Communism vs America First! — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) October 6, 2026

Sane versus insane. Sure.

@ThomasMHern @ScottJenningsKY When they don't yell and scream over @ScottJenningsKY you know he's SO on target they don't even try to shut him up. — Dug (@duginabox) October 6, 2026

Or they're so angry they don't know what to say or do.

@ThomasMHern I wonder what that feels like, being at a round table with a primary operator of the #autopen? — THOMAS B PHILLIPS (@RetDAArchitect) October 6, 2026

*cough cough*

TFW you know it’s going in the minute it leaves your hand 🏀 https://t.co/hyVvXZqHKA — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 6, 2026

He shoots, he SCORES!

============================================================

Related:

She MAD: Sunny Hostin FLIPS OUT When Thom Tillis Gets a Little TOO Honest About Barack Obama (Watch)

Listen: You Can HEAR Greg Gutfeld Laugh at Jessica Tarlov Insisting Polls Spell TROUBLE for Trump

AY-YI-YI: CA Latino Voters Ain't PLAYIN' With Xavier Becerra and EXPOSED Lies About His POOR Dad

THIS! —> What WH Insider Posts About Dems' Plans After Midterms Should Motivate EVERYONE to Vote RED

When Even THIS Fact-Checker Knows Trump Wasn't Inviting Iran to NUKE Los Angeles and San Diego? Yeah

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.