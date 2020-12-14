Michigan, sounds like we have a problem.

By no means are we experts in election integrity or voting machines but gosh, this seems sorta important, yes?

This morning, a judge allowed the release of a report from a forensic examination of voting machines and data in Antrim County. The Michigan Secretary of State's Office is already cautioning that the information is misleading and inaccurate. https://t.co/SdVK2qrqVM — Craig Mauger (@CraigDMauger) December 14, 2020

From Detroit News:

“This evidence is crucial to a just resolution of the cases pending before this court,” the Michigan Republicans’ attorneys wrote to the U.S. Supreme Court. “The petitioners stand ready to provide the evidence to the court under the procedures it deems appropriate.” But Dominion Voting Systems and the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office continue to urge caution about false information related to Antrim County. Officials in the county failed to update the programming in their tabulators after requiring changes to their ballot, Dominion said in a statement issued Monday. “The post-election canvass process is designed to catch errors, which is exactly where these errors were discovered,” the company said.

Interesting how Dominion and one of the officials who was trying to keep the report from being released are ‘cautioning’ that the information is misleading and inaccurate. Because clearly, we can take them seriously after everything we’re seeing in the report.

And SPEAKING of the report, it’s … well, it’s damning if true. Worth a gander right here.

One of the highlights from the report reads as follows (for whatever reason we cannot copy and paste so please excuse the screenshot):

… casts doubt on the integrity of the entire election in the state of Michigan.

That seems important, just sayin’.

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS EXCLUSIVE!🚨🚨🚨

HERE IS THE ASOG REPORT ON #DominionVotingSystem THAT SUPPORTS FRAUD ALLEGATIONS!https://t.co/ZPa8p8A5CM — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) December 14, 2020

As usual, we can neither confirm nor deny any of the things written in this report but as we said in the headline, HOOBOY.

Something strange is afoot at the Circle K.

***

Related:

‘Denigrated Melania for YEARS!’ Mollie Hemingway takes the media APART in brutal thread for insisting we call Jill Biden ‘doctor’

‘Witch PLEASE’: Hillary Clinton tries getting all big and bad with people refusing to call Jill Biden a ‘doctor’ and OMG-LOL

Sorry, you’re still not REALLY a doctor: Jill Biden’s tweet about diminishing women’s accomplishments flops GLORIOUSLY