Whether you’re pro or anti-death penalty, the argument behind why Dylan Roof is trending this morning is just … well, it’s dumb.

Some people seem to think Dylan hasn’t been put to death because he’s white.

Don’t make that face.

C’mon, everything is racist ya’ know.

Dylan Roof is trending because today we are reminded of the two American justice systems. The one that says "Dylan and Kyle are just playing with their guns" and the other that says "Trayvon Martin shouldn't have had a hood on so therefore he deserved to be shot in cold blood." — Steward Beckham (@iTweetyNerd) December 11, 2020

*sigh*

So much *sigh*

So why isn't Dylan Roof on Bill Barr's list of executions? — Steward Beckham (@iTweetyNerd) December 11, 2020

Because …

Because he hasn't completed the appeals process yet. You flaming idiot. https://t.co/RMXEMTclt8 — RBe (@RBPundit) December 11, 2020

DERP.

Matt Walsh put together a thread:

Dylan Roof is trending because extremely low IQ leftists are claiming it's racist that Brandon Bernard was executed but Dylan Roof was not executed. Please note: Dylan Roof was sentenced to death and will be executed. Please do not embarrass yourself by making this comparison. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 11, 2020

I'm getting from this thread that people think Roof was sentenced to life in prison. Where are they getting this? And how have they never once thought to check google? It takes two seconds. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 11, 2020

Google? Research?

Psh, throwing a fit on Twitter and pushing another ‘racism’ narrative is far more fun and garners way more clicks and taps.

Silly.

People are too excited and determined to be outraged and woke. — South Florida Trophy Wife 🦈 (@Pickledfins) December 11, 2020

Imagine how much better off we’d all be if people did just a bit of homework before jumping on the outrage train.

Reading comprehension is a skill that schools have not taught in years. Why would they when they don’t teach critical thinking? — Super Elite Kathryn (@BeanK511) December 11, 2020

Google is hard. — Rachel (@rachelwiechman) December 11, 2020

I'm surprised at your surprise that people tweet things with no knowledge of the topic and refuse to look things up for themselves. — Lester Bigglesby (@sbc0718) December 11, 2020

We’re surprised that they’re surprised that Matt is surprised … or something.

Guess we’ll just say we’re surprised and leave it at that.

Heh.

