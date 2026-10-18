Ann Coulter Calls Out NYT for Worse Theories Than JFK

Ann Coulter calls out the NYT, calling it a crazier conspiracy theory than the ones about JFK.

NYT front page, above the fold story today pushing an OJ murder conspiracy theory crazier than the JFK assassination theories. <<it’s possible the full truth will never be known.>> I think the full truth is pretty much known, NYT. <<As part of a re-examination of the Simpson case, The Times has unearthed tales of secret audiotapes, mafia links, >> THE MAFIA KILLED NICOLE! (Just like JFK) <<The mountain of evidence against Mr. Simpson appeared clear-cut. The trial would be anything but.>> Um, actually, OJ's murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman was as clear-cut as it gets. I never want to hear from the NYT again about 2020 election "conspiracy theories." — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 18, 2026

Advertisement

Coulter's tweet goes on to say the following in its entirety.

NYT front page, above the fold story today pushing an OJ murder conspiracy theory crazier than the JFK assassination theories. <<it’s possible the full truth will never be known.>> I think the full truth is pretty much known, NYT. <<As part of a re-examination of the Simpson case, The Times has unearthed tales of secret audiotapes, mafia links, >> THE MAFIA KILLED NICOLE! (Just like JFK) <<The mountain of evidence against Mr. Simpson appeared clear-cut. The trial would be anything but.>> Um, actually, OJ's murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman was as clear-cut as it gets. I never want to hear from the NYT again about 2020 election "conspiracy theories."

The thing about conspiracy theories is that they are, by that language, "theories." We learn some things in history right up front. Others we learn as we go. And some take years to decades to centuries to be unearthed. It is problematic when anything lacking substantiation or appropriate witnessing goes from the cutting room floor to publication. We may have a desire to wallow around in what could be or half-baked rumors, but those do not fill the bill, in the end. Therefore, we must be careful, paying close attention to what we have heard and what we have seen.