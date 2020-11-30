Remember that time Tulsi Gabbard made Kamala Harris look like a babbling, angry, inexperienced, evil fraud of a woman on live television in front of the entire country? And we all cheered and laughed? Good times.

Funny how that same woman Tulsi embarrassed, the one her own party didn’t even really want, is now one foot fracture from running the country.

Democrats. *sigh*

Anywho, Tulsi once again broke the Democratic Party, this time supporting the First Amendment and respecting freedom of religion. RIGHT?!

I strongly support this Supreme Court ruling defending our First Amendment/freedom of religion. While COVID may temporarily require certain public health restrictions, houses of worship MUST be treated same as secular institutions—not more harshly/strictly.https://t.co/PD2ztczYrD — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) November 30, 2020

What Tulsi said.

Such a bada*s tweet.

Like, other bada*s tweets see her tweet and say, ‘Damn, that’s one bada*s tweet.’

Why are you not a conservative? You believe in the constitution too much to be a liberal. — Office of the Shit-Poster Elect (@cheapoldbstd) November 30, 2020

Seriously.

You're in the wrong party — Tench Coxe (@CoxsTench) November 30, 2020

Nah, she's still a lefty. She is just am honest one that's more towards the center than most. — Frank Tompkins (@FrankTompkins1) November 30, 2020

She is what USED to be a Democrat and is sadly a ‘dying breed’ within her party. They are losing out to insane progressive dbags who believe we have 57 genders and want to lock the country down until nobody ever dies again.

We need more sanity on the Left.

We need more Tulsi’s.

The Democratic Party doesn’t deserve you. — Ohio Curfew Violator Lisa Marie (@Mohawk_Mama7) November 30, 2020

Amen.

***

