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Christine Amanpour Claims She’s the Same Military Rank as Pete Hegseth: 'My Dog Tag Says So'

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on April 17, 2026
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The Media and Democrats (but we repeat ourselves) love to talk about the importance of separation of Church and State. Of course, when they believe it serves their purpose, they can't wait to invoke The Bible. Today, Christine Amanpour did just that and then went onto say she is the same rank in the military as the Secretary of War. Wait, what? 

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And finally an observation: the current Secretary of War, f/k/a Defence, left the military with the rank of Major. I recall my dogtag in the first Gulf war had the rank of major... the very same rank. Just sayin’!

What is she 'just sayin'? She's never been in the military. What a joke.

Who knew journalists can be high ranking officers in the military without ever setting foot in the military?

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It definitely sounds like stolen valor.

Totally normal Friday.

Did she start drinking early on this fine Friday?

Maybe mental illness?

To be a 'super major' one needs a cape and Christine's make-believe dog tag.

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They aren't even good at lying. It's embarrassing. 

She was a majorette in the band, maybe. 

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BIBLE CHRISTIANITY CNN MILITARY VETERANS DEPARTMENT OF WAR

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