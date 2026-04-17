Christine Amanpour Claims She’s the Same Military Rank as Pete Hegseth: 'My Dog Tag Says So'

The Media and Democrats (but we repeat ourselves) love to talk about the importance of separation of Church and State. Of course, when they believe it serves their purpose, they can't wait to invoke The Bible. Today, Christine Amanpour did just that and then went onto say she is the same rank in the military as the Secretary of War. Wait, what?

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Using the Pentagon podium to lash out at journalists in extreme biblical terms is unprecedented, misguided, and frankly wrong on the substance. Ever since Sunday School Catholic classes, I have been well aware of the Scribes and the Pharisees. They were the bad guys against… — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) April 17, 2026

And finally an observation: the current Secretary of War, f/k/a Defence, left the military with the rank of Major. I recall my dogtag in the first Gulf war had the rank of major... the very same rank. Just sayin’!

What is she 'just sayin'? She's never been in the military. What a joke.

Uh, can we get some clarifiction on this one @CNNPR. Your reporter is claiming to have obtained the rank of Major in the United States military. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 17, 2026

Who knew journalists can be high ranking officers in the military without ever setting foot in the military?

I think her post is misleading and stolen valor.



While I did not think she was military, I actually looked it up to confirm because her statement could be taken incorrectly.



She should delete, apologize, and clarify. — everyone on here is a tough guy (@schmidthawk) April 17, 2026

It definitely sounds like stolen valor.

I wonder if she realizes that actual ID/Dog Tags do NOT carry rank on them. — DeadYup (@DeadYup1) April 17, 2026

here we have Christiane Amanpour randomly claiming to have been a major in the U.S. military https://t.co/nOOlXQDslD pic.twitter.com/SiRD0wspOq — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) April 17, 2026

Totally normal Friday.

Did she just call a press pass a “dog tag” and claim to have been a major?



What is happening here? https://t.co/BoeYpD2bK5 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 17, 2026

Did she start drinking early on this fine Friday?

Why are you like this? https://t.co/jUKw4t5ENT — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) April 17, 2026

Maybe mental illness?

I used to have a Sheriff's badge that came with a plastic cowboy hat and a 6-shooter cap gun.



Just sayin'... https://t.co/nIG9ywuBm6 — T_p_tio 🎈 (@Txp_RBI_Xctuxl) April 17, 2026

To be a 'super major' one needs a cape and Christine's make-believe dog tag.

Your dog tag had the rank of Major on it, you say? Before you start celebrating your dunk, Brian Williams may want to share some words of wisdom with you on this type of matter. @CNN You need to have your lawyers advise your reporters with some quickness, at the very least… https://t.co/EpL4RHmB8H pic.twitter.com/PFN2KRSaKt — Manny Salazar (@SetantaADV) April 17, 2026

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They aren't even good at lying. It's embarrassing.

Years ago I was at a fundraiser and a man was introduced to me as a Major. I asked what branch of the service he was in and he replied, completely seriously, that he was a Major in th Salvation Army.



He was more of a major than Amanpour. https://t.co/4ICjlbpyTL — Dr. This Little Piggy BsD 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱 (@woodyspigroasts) April 17, 2026

She was a majorette in the band, maybe.

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