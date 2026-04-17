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LIES! Ayanna Pressley: Deporting Haitians Will Collapse U.S. Healthcare Because They’re 1 in 5 Workers

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on April 17, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

Ayanna Pressley swears Haitians can't be deported or the American healthcare system will fall apart. She even went as far as to say 1 in 5 healthcare workers are Haitians. Um, wrong.

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Ayanna isn't too good at Math, apparently.

She lies all the time. Have no faith in her, ever.

It sounds like something they would report. 

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Unfortunately, it's one of those situations where one apple spoils the whole bunch. Yes, there may be many productive Haitians, but because Joe Biden allowed free entry, and 91% of Haitians on the TPS program came here illegally (that's a true stat, by the way), there is no way to sort out the good from the bad. The Democrats want Americans to think Haitians on TPS are here legally and that's simply not the case.

Bill is one of the few in Media who report truthfully on immigration.

Also, if all the Haitians in America are high skilled medical workers, wouldn't it best for them to return to their home country and help their fellow countrymen? They need healthcare workers desperately. 

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Americans voted for Trump because they want secure borders and vetted immigration. If the Democrats don't like that, they should try winning an election.

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AYANNA PRESSLEY HAITI HEALTHCARE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JOE BIDEN

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The Drunk Republican (and Others) Troll the UK MERCILESSLY After They Found Out How Poor They Are Grateful Calvin
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