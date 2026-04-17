LIES! Ayanna Pressley: Deporting Haitians Will Collapse U.S. Healthcare Because They’re 1 in 5 Workers

Ayanna Pressley swears Haitians can't be deported or the American healthcare system will fall apart. She even went as far as to say 1 in 5 healthcare workers are Haitians. Um, wrong.

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That is not even remotely close to being true or accurate. Haitians are not 20% of the US heath care workforce.



According to the pro-immigration American Immigration Council, Haitians make up 0.6% of the healthcare workforce in the U.S.



Source: https://t.co/gEQyuIv6fj https://t.co/BLXyYBD9tW — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 17, 2026

Ayanna isn't too good at Math, apparently.

Don’t let this shake your confidence in the Massachusetts congressional delegation but Ayanna is lying on behalf of foreign criminals again. https://t.co/pYNxePQcHd — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) April 17, 2026

She lies all the time. Have no faith in her, ever.

Where does Ayanna get her information from? The View? 😂 https://t.co/SFv1ZkxLas — Mrs Malindo (@MrsMalindo) April 17, 2026

It sounds like something they would report.

It's a problem b/c although there are many Haitians who've become productive & beneficial in US, inadequate vetting keeps turning up violent criminals & dead Americans.

Poor or zero vetting is unsustainable.

Correction.👇 https://t.co/RPdWZE0jWf — J.E. Dyer ☘️ (@OptimisticCon) April 17, 2026

Unfortunately, it's one of those situations where one apple spoils the whole bunch. Yes, there may be many productive Haitians, but because Joe Biden allowed free entry, and 91% of Haitians on the TPS program came here illegally (that's a true stat, by the way), there is no way to sort out the good from the bad. The Democrats want Americans to think Haitians on TPS are here legally and that's simply not the case.

Our legislators lie to us and think we will never ever know. Of course if you only listen to MSM you will believe their falsehoods. Glad Bill is setting this straight. https://t.co/uq6iCwT6uz — Douglas Singer (@dougsinger55) April 17, 2026

Bill is one of the few in Media who report truthfully on immigration.

Politician's lips move They lie It's just in their character https://t.co/eyIC9pv0UX — DixieDemolition🐘🏈🏆 (@CrazyBamaFan28) April 17, 2026

All they do is lie. The Democrats constituents are criminals and illegal aliens. — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) April 17, 2026

Also, if all the Haitians in America are high skilled medical workers, wouldn't it best for them to return to their home country and help their fellow countrymen? They need healthcare workers desperately.

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@AyannaPressley meant to say that Haitians makeup 20% of immigrants receiving welfare. — Sarita (@Saritaregresa) April 17, 2026

0.6% and 1-in-5 are exactly the same thing in Pressley math. pic.twitter.com/b5TfmE8pzc — yelcat (@yelcat2) April 17, 2026

Good on calling out these lying politicians. The truth is that they will make up any excuse they can to keep these “temporary” programs permanent, because that was the plan all along.



Americans deserve trust in their immigration system, and that will not come from extending TPS. — New American System (@newamsystem) April 17, 2026

Americans voted for Trump because they want secure borders and vetted immigration. If the Democrats don't like that, they should try winning an election.

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