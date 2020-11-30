Biden is selecting center-right nominees for top positions.

Sure.

Keep tellin’ yourself that, Jenn.

EL OH EL.

President-elect Joe Biden has selected a flock of experienced, center-right nominees for top positions — progressive enough to reassure most Democrats and reasonable enough to impress conservative policy wonks.https://t.co/3RgYVJF1Y0 — Jennifer 'the election is over' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) November 30, 2020

She’s so conservative she supported a Democrat who has promised to raise taxes.

Atta girl.

Jennifer, this was painful.

Guess how this went over:

Center-right?!!? WTF is this hideous creature talking about?? https://t.co/TrR7lAF7IW — Neville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) November 30, 2020

Hideous creature.

Accurate.

The Left wasn’t happy with her either.

Why would he choose center-right people? Why not just left or center-left? — Christine (@drchristine) November 30, 2020

Wtf? Did we elect a Democrat or a Republican? Because the last 4 Republicans kind of messed things up. — Bruce Ediger (@BruceEdiger) November 30, 2020

They'll use Neera for an appetizer. — Skip Jordan (@skipjordan) November 30, 2020

Good article, but where do you get the “center-right” claptrap? This will be a progressive administration, though of the pragmatic bent. — Tomas Agee (@tomas_agee) November 30, 2020

Jenn is trying to convince her vapid readers that she’s still a conservative and that her supporting Biden, a literal Democrat, is still basically conservative.

Which is crap.

And she knows it.

