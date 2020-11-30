Biden is selecting center-right nominees for top positions.

Sure.

Keep tellin’ yourself that, Jenn.

EL OH EL.

She’s so conservative she supported a Democrat who has promised to raise taxes.

Atta girl.

Jennifer, this was painful.

Guess how this went over:

Trending

Hideous creature.

Accurate.

The Left wasn’t happy with her either.

Jenn is trying to convince her vapid readers that she’s still a conservative and that her supporting Biden, a literal Democrat, is still basically conservative.

Which is crap.

And she knows it.

***

Related:

‘Facts matter’: Ted Cruz breaks out the puppets and crayons to SCHOOL Alyssa Milano in back and forth about Dems blocking COVID relief

Mollie Hemingway makes Maggie Haberman look like a total A*S in mini-shot/chaser-thread for trying to DUNK on Kayleigh McEnany

So very BUSTED! Redsteeze DROPS Neera Tanden for deleting her tweets accusing Russia of tampering with the 2016 election

Tags: Bidencenter-rightJennifer Rubin