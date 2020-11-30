Russia. Whoda’ thunk?

Oh, that’s right, anyone paying any attention to the Left for the past four years. It’s funny really (and we don’t mean funny haha, we mean funny annoying AF) that the same people who spent the last four years insisting Trump really didn’t beat Hillary because RUSSIA are giving Republicans a hard time for questioning the results of the 2020 election. Biden got more votes than Obama? C’mon man!

Especially people like Neera Tanden, who it sounds like has a new gig with the Biden administration.

She was doing her part to try and make Trump seem like an illegitimate president way back when …

.@neeratanden spread conspiracies that Russia hacked the 2016 election through voting machines and changed votes for Trump. Enjoy the confirmation! pic.twitter.com/eTKFAGszRR — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 30, 2020

Good times!

She can’t delete them quickly enough.

Keep on deleting those tweets @Neeratanden. Hurry up. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 30, 2020

You can do it, Neera!

Oh, wait.

No, you can’t.

Twitter is forever.

She confirms the tweets in an exchange with Glenn Greenwald pic.twitter.com/OKFnUFl3yl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 30, 2020

Nice mask in the avi. She is super safe now.

*eye roll*

Basically all of Neera Tanden's confirmation chances boil down a hope that Democrats really did steal the election in GA. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) November 30, 2020

Something like that.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Neera Tanden tweeted a conspiracy theory that Neera Tanden’s name was leaked to distract from Biden’s fractured ankle — Chris (@chriswithans) November 30, 2020

Whoa.

Our minds are officially blown.

@neeratanden is a union buster who outed a sexual assault victim at an all staff meeting. So of course she's getting a job inside of the #BeijingBiden administration. — Renegade Patriot (@FlaRenegade) November 30, 2020

A tried and true Hillary-ite, through and through.

Yup.

Great choice, Sleepy Joe.

Way to refill that swamp.

***

