The GOP is what the Democrats wish they were.

Party of the people.

Party of the working class.

For decades, the Left has pushed the idea that the Right is the party of elitism, money, wealth, and greed. But if you look at the graph Ted Cruz shared, and take into account who Trump supporters really are, that whole narrative gets tossed out the window.

And Ted knows it:

Today’s Dems are the party of the rich. GOP is and should be the party of the working class. https://t.co/WMTDtKTzwU — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 29, 2020

Hollywood supports Democrats.

C’mon, man!

Bill Kristol tried to pick a fight with Ted using a bunch of big words … of course proving Ted’s point:

The performative pseudo-Marxism of today's pseudo-populist Republicans is something. https://t.co/ZuapeMRim5 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 29, 2020

Is it just us or every time this guy tweets all we ‘hear’ is the sound adults make in Peanuts cartoons.

Others responded to Bill:

Go host a cruise. — Neal Boortz (@Talkmaster) November 29, 2020

Elitist word salad. 🤮 — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) November 29, 2020

Seriously.

Pseudo intellectual Bill — Revelator (@noki_geo) November 29, 2020

Something like that.

Ugh somebody let @BillKristol get on the electronics again…but of course this is better than him touching the little kiddies like he spends most of his day doing! — President-Elect ProseQtor (@proseQtor17) November 29, 2020

How is it you don’t know what Marxism is? — Magnifico 👑 (@MagnificoIX) November 29, 2020

Orange man bad? TDS?

Yes, yes he was.

Remember this one?

The GOP tax bill's bringing out my inner socialist. The sex scandals are bringing out my inner feminist. Donald Trump and Roy Moore are bringing out my inner liberal.

WHAT IS HAPPENING? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 21, 2017

And he wasn’t the only nob projecting:

What a great country to have created 80 million rich people https://t.co/hpQkqId9VJ — David Frum (@davidfrum) November 29, 2020

We realize Frum-Dumb was probably always pretty unbearable but we used to just ignore him so it wasn’t quite as annoying.

Speaking of annoying:

If the GOP was the party of the working class, they would demand that Mitch McConnel passes the #COVID19 relief bills so that the working class would not suffer. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) November 29, 2020

REEEEEE.

If Democrats were the party of the working class they’d put up a clean #COVID19 relief bill.

The party of the rich is running on…. Taxing the rich. And winning!!! Have you ever spent 20 seconds to think before speaking? — Nick C (@Medieve1) November 29, 2020

It’s like they don’t realize who really supports Democrats.

Hello, Hollywood.

Hello, Big Tech.

C’mon, man!

Ridiculous lies Childish — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) November 29, 2020

So mad.

Three of the last four Republican Presidents have lowered the top marginal income tax rate. Biden would be the third Democrat in a row to raise it. The Democrats pass policies for the middle class. They have the support of the most-educated, who are also the most-paid. — JRehling (@JRehling) November 29, 2020

*sigh*

The reaction on the Left to Ted’s tweet reminds us of how badly they want to pretend they weren’t the party of the Klan and Jim Crow.

Suppose the truth hurts.

***

