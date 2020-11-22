We spend so much time writing about politics that this thread was a nice break for us … we hope reading it will be a nice break for you. One of the most challenging things in social media is building a following so that when you engage you’re not just engaging with yourself.

Stop it.

Get your head out of the gutter, it’s too early for that.

Welp, Steve Lamar was good enough to write a thread about how he gained a WHOLE seven followers in six months which absolutely earned him some serious hee-haws on Twitter.

And a write-up on Twitchy.

Lucky guy.

Take a look:

People keep asking me how I went from 143 followers to 150 in just 6 months. Let me tell you it has been a journey. A thread 👇 — Steve Lamar (@StevejLamar) November 21, 2020

A journey indeed.

First, let me explain how I went from 143 to 147. Bots. These 4 were bots. — Steve Lamar (@StevejLamar) November 21, 2020

Honest about the bots. Atta boy.

Then I got another follower a month later when I realized my wife was on Twitter @thekaylo. Thanks for following me back hon. — Steve Lamar (@StevejLamar) November 21, 2020

Awwww, now that’s love.

The last 2 I had to work for. But it was worth it. I haven't been off Twitter for the past 39 minutes , it's 5am and now I reached 150 followers and the fame that will inevidibaly follow. — Steve Lamar (@StevejLamar) November 21, 2020

YOU CAN DO IT!

I will be creating an ebook and video and thinking about a podcast next year to go into this a bit more. But in the mean time. I'm going to push for 155 by Christmas. Stay safe. — Steve Lamar (@StevejLamar) November 21, 2020

Wow, 155 by Christmas.

That’s a hefty goal.

And thanks @arvidkahl for being my 150th. You will not be forgotten. — Steve Lamar (@StevejLamar) November 21, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

As you can imagine, this did indeed garner Lamar several THOUSANDS of new followers:

Back in my early days of Twitter (July 2020) I used to wonder how I could get more followers. Now I have the formula that is driving my new followers crazy. — Steve Lamar (@StevejLamar) November 21, 2020

Followers are a precious commodity. Heh.

***

