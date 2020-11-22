Frank Luntz seems obsessed with Steve Cortes’ tweets. Seriously. When we saw this tweet from Cortes challenging Luntz to a real debate we went and looked at Luntz’s timeline and SO MUCH of it is just him quote-tweeting (aka drawing attention to and possibly mocking him for his followers) with very little actual engagement.

It’s sort of like a subtweeting hot mess of loser-ville.

We don’t blame Cortes for finally calling Luntz out:

.⁦@FrankLuntz⁩, instead of tweeting at me all the time, I have a better idea: an in-person, man-to-man debate, streamed live. You name the time and place, I’ll be there. You can correct me and illuminate the voters. Deal? pic.twitter.com/RaEJvRSrjM — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 22, 2020

Sounds good.

Hell, we’d watch that.

Surely Luntz accepted since he spends so much time ‘correcting’ Cortes on his own timeline.

Yeah …

We can do it much quicker right here: Trump didn’t win. I yield my time. — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) November 22, 2020

Not.

He thought this was a dunk.

Nope.

When do we start bombing Syria? — Ace Lazlo (@AceLazlo) November 22, 2020

Oof.

Childish, petty response Frank. Just what I expected from you. — Marquis de Lafayette (@JonMelancon) November 22, 2020

Frank grow a set of balls — Chris Wagoner (@Chris_Compounds) November 22, 2020

Too late for that.

Weak sauce Franky — Blaze.ini (@Blaze_ini) November 22, 2020

Spoken like a true coward Frank — President-Elect Sean Hannity (@Edis_9) November 22, 2020

Hey its Brian Stelter with a toupee. I've never seen someone try so hard to get Hunter to respond to his emails. — Hunter's Mail in Ballot (@Sailingceo) November 22, 2020

That does look like a toupee … right?

We didn’t want to say anything but well, yikes.

Cmon Frank tell em about that Jeep deal — ☀ (@awareandopen) November 22, 2020

So the silent majority voted for Biden? Had to as no one ever showed up to his “rallies “. — @hflahert (@hollyschotter) November 22, 2020

Lol now there’s a cowards response. Time to man up Frank — Jake Thornhill III (@IIIJake) November 22, 2020

Luntz ‘man up’?

We’re not holding our breath.

***

