Frank Luntz seems obsessed with Steve Cortes’ tweets. Seriously. When we saw this tweet from Cortes challenging Luntz to a real debate we went and looked at Luntz’s timeline and SO MUCH of it is just him quote-tweeting (aka drawing attention to and possibly mocking him for his followers) with very little actual engagement.
It’s sort of like a subtweeting hot mess of loser-ville.
We don’t blame Cortes for finally calling Luntz out:
.@FrankLuntz, instead of tweeting at me all the time, I have a better idea: an in-person, man-to-man debate, streamed live.
You name the time and place, I’ll be there. You can correct me and illuminate the voters.
Deal? pic.twitter.com/RaEJvRSrjM
— Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 22, 2020
Sounds good.
Hell, we’d watch that.
Surely Luntz accepted since he spends so much time ‘correcting’ Cortes on his own timeline.
Yeah …
We can do it much quicker right here: Trump didn’t win.
I yield my time.
— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) November 22, 2020
Not.
He thought this was a dunk.
Nope.
— Great Stockpix (Day Trader) (@Greatstockpix) November 22, 2020
— Rod Ratliff ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Ratbone6) November 22, 2020
When do we start bombing Syria?
— Ace Lazlo (@AceLazlo) November 22, 2020
Oof.
Childish, petty response Frank. Just what I expected from you.
— Marquis de Lafayette (@JonMelancon) November 22, 2020
Frank grow a set of balls
— Chris Wagoner (@Chris_Compounds) November 22, 2020
Too late for that.
Weak sauce Franky
— Blaze.ini (@Blaze_ini) November 22, 2020
Spoken like a true coward Frank
— President-Elect Sean Hannity (@Edis_9) November 22, 2020
Hey its Brian Stelter with a toupee. I've never seen someone try so hard to get Hunter to respond to his emails.
— Hunter's Mail in Ballot (@Sailingceo) November 22, 2020
That does look like a toupee … right?
We didn’t want to say anything but well, yikes.
Cmon Frank tell em about that Jeep deal
— ☀ (@awareandopen) November 22, 2020
So the silent majority voted for Biden? Had to as no one ever showed up to his “rallies “.
— @hflahert (@hollyschotter) November 22, 2020
Lol now there’s a cowards response. Time to man up Frank
— Jake Thornhill III (@IIIJake) November 22, 2020
Luntz ‘man up’?
We’re not holding our breath.
***
