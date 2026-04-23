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NPR Media Guy Claims FBI Investigated Journalist Whose Work Reflected Poorly on FBI Director

Brett T. | 5:10 PM on April 23, 2026
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Here's some breaking news from New York Times reporter Michael S. Schmidt. Well, it was NEW and BREAKING on Wednesday, so forgive us for being late with such an important story. Schmidt reports that the FBI investigated a New York Times reporter earlier this year after she published a story about Kash Patel using FBI personnel to provide his girlfriend with security. No, this isn't related to Sarah Fitzpatrick's recent hit piece on Patel in The Atlantic. This is about the FBI investigating Elizabeth Williamson.

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The post continues:

… girlfriend about Williamson, queried databases for info on the reporter and recommended moving forward to determine whether the reporter broke federal stalking laws.

We searched Schmidt's timeline for his post about the Obama administration's FBI tracking the emails, phone records, and movements of then-Fox News reporter James Rosen, but came up empty.

David Folkenflik, who's NPR's version of Brian Stelter, passed on the news that the FBI was investigating a journalist whose work reflected poorly on Patel.

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There are a few proposed Community Notes that are worth looking at:

FBI contacted Patel's girlfriend as threat victim after a man vowed to "canoe her face by assault rifle," citing Williamson's article. Routine victim interview included questions about reporter; FBI states no investigation of Williamson occurred or pursued.

The post continues:

… defendant off. That is basic victim interview work in a threat case. Williamson was never personally investigated. 

NYT was told all of this multiple times.

So it's not new, it's not breaking, and the implication is false. Other than that, great post.

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The post continues:

… read it. The ensuing questions surrounding the reporter were part of this death threat case - not a media investigation as NYT is representing it.

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Or too anxious to get the narrative out there that the FBI is investigating journalists critical of the administration, to get the facts behind the story.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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FBI KASH PATEL MEDIA BIAS THE NEW YORK TIMES

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