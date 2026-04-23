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AL Gubernatorial Candidate Who’s Taken on the Klan Misrepresents SPLC Indictments

Brett T. | 5:40 PM on April 23, 2026
Democratic National Convention via AP

A lot of Democrats, as well as members of the media (we know, same thing), apparently learned everything they know about the 11-count indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center from USA TODAY's post on X:

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It's amazing that USA TODAY's post is still up, because it's factually wrong. The SPLC was not indicted for paying sources to infiltrate hate groups (and it's not a federal law enforcement agency, either). The SPLC was indicted on six counts of wire fraud, four counts of bank fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. The SPLC wasn't paying people to infiltrate hate groups — it was paying the hate groups directly.

Former senator and 2026 Alabama gubernatorial candidate Doug Jones didn't think it was enough to display his ignorance through text alone, so he also shot a video further embarrassing himself.

The post continues:

… informants is a common tactic used to dismantle drug cartels, the mob and extremist groups on both the right and the left.  It is clear that all civil rights organizations are in the cross hairs of this Administration and that folks, puts everyone at risk.

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As someone who has been a prosecutor, Jones should have known enough to read the indictment before rushing to the video camera.

Yes, please, everyone, rush in to defend the SPLC against this.

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"As someone who has been a prosecutor and has taken on the Klan," you should be glad to know that the SPLC won't be funding the Klan anymore, and you'd think you'd be embarrassed that you were had. But instead, you're defending them.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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