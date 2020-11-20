An attorney calling out the Lincoln Project after they spent so much time bullying and doxxing other attorneys into dropping out.

Gotta love that.

Guess Jesse R. Binnall won’t be dropping out from representing the president anytime soon:

Hey @ProjectLincoln, I hear you like to dox and harass lawyers who defend the President and stand up for transparent elections. I just filed the Nevada election contest to recognize @realDonaldTrump as the true winner. Come at me bro. pic.twitter.com/wpdmbwvFdp — Jesse R. Binnall ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ (@jbinnall) November 20, 2020

Come at me bro.

I’m your huckleberry.

These are the things that make Twitter … well, Twitter.

Heh.

Now to be fair, his account isn’t verified so we can’t say for CERTAIN this is Jesse R. Binnall but man, we really hope so.

Accurate.

Damn Bro, massive props! 73 million Patriots standing with you!!! #LikeABoss pic.twitter.com/GZbkRZtxxg — Pamela Version 2.020 ♜☄️ (@Timpanist) November 20, 2020

PREACH.

@ProjectLincoln Should just rename themselves TheSwamp — The Minesweeper (@ETCJewelry) November 20, 2020

Project Swamp.

Hey, at least then it would actually represent them.

The integrity loving Americans stand with you @jbinnall !!! — President-Elect – Lorine Spratt (@LoLoLorine3) November 20, 2020

I got your back as well! pic.twitter.com/UGVUNNYP3R — dadwith3kids (@tom_nebraska) November 20, 2020

One of the best most quotable movies ever?

Yeah, we think so too.

