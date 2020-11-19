An op-ed in the New York Times admits Trump was right about not closing down our schools.

Sometimes something is true even though President Trump asserts it, and the paramount importance of reopening schools is a rare area where Trump was right and many Democrats were wrong

If only more states would have listened to Trump on this COVID regulation. But nope, they listened to the unions â€¦

From the New York Times:

Trump has been demanding for months that schools reopen, and on that he seems to have been largely right. Schools, especially elementary schools,Â do not appearÂ to have been major sources of coronavirus transmission, and remote learning is proving to be a catastrophe for many low-income children. Yet America is shutting schools â€” New York City announced Wednesday that it was closing schools in the nationâ€™s largest school district â€” even as it allows businesses like restaurants and bars to operate. What are our priorities?

Schools should never have been closed.

It was more important to Democrats to beat Trump than the general welfare of our children and the schools.

We should never have shut down our schools. The solution should never have been more dangerous than the problem.

