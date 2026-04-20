Dana Loesch and Others Sink Gavin Newsom's Despicable Attempt to Blame a Shooting on Lack of Gun Laws

There was a horrible shooting in Louisiana over the weekend, which of course meant that some Democrats would soon be trying to make politics out of this:

BREAKING: Eight children were killed in an "extensive" mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, police say. The suspected shooter is also dead. https://t.co/1xabSsCIaW — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) April 19, 2026

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As we've unfortunately gotten used to, before all information was even known, a Democrat -- in this case California Gov. Gavin Newsom -- was out trying to blame the NRA, Republicans and a supposed lack of enough gun control laws. This guy is so awful:

Eight children murdered — ages 1 to 14.



This is a moral failure. It’s preventable.



How many more kids have to be killed before the @NRA stops paying off politicians? https://t.co/siDddj8apG — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 19, 2026

As usual, Newsom failed to mention a few details about the story that ruin his desired narrative:

He was already a prohibited possessor you loon. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 20, 2026

He's a loon and dishonest, which is a dangerous combination.

The shooter was already a convicted felon meaning he could not legally own firearms. The gun he used to kill his children was already illegal meaning existing gun control measures failed. https://t.co/BFU6BPm9Tq — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 20, 2026

"There oughta be laws against those things that are already illegal," says the shameless Democrat presidential hopeful.

He was a convicted felon who… wait for it.



Broke the law to get a gun. https://t.co/grObwAQHFG pic.twitter.com/cQlqM0dtFt — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 19, 2026

He was a felon who couldn’t legally own a gun. It’s almost as if criminals don’t care about gun laws…



You know what would have prevented this? Keeping him in prison for his previous crimes. But soft-on-crime retards like yourself want to release criminals onto our streets. https://t.co/STHHk86j0w — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 20, 2026

It's a lot easier for Dems like Newsom to blame the NRA and Republicans than it would be to go look in a mirror.

Never fails. After a mass shooting Democrat politicians either post about white supremacy or guns, it just depends on the color of the shooter. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 19, 2026

The man who carried out this shooting was the father of some of the kids, then he carjacked a vehicle and took off. It appears to be a targeted killing by a criminal maniac.



Yet somehow, you still claim taking guns from law-abiding gun owners would’ve prevented this. — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) April 19, 2026

Everything is about politics and Newsom has no interest in actually addressing some root causes because that would require an ounce of self-awareness.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lying (looking at you, Gavin).

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