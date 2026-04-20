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Dana Loesch and Others Sink Gavin Newsom's Despicable Attempt to Blame a Shooting on Lack of Gun Laws

Doug P. | 12:46 PM on April 20, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

There was a horrible shooting in Louisiana over the weekend, which of course meant that some Democrats would soon be trying to make politics out of this: 

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As we've unfortunately gotten used to, before all information was even known, a Democrat -- in this case California Gov. Gavin Newsom -- was out trying to blame the NRA, Republicans and a supposed lack of enough gun control laws. This guy is so awful: 

As usual, Newsom failed to mention a few details about the story that ruin his desired narrative: 

He's a loon and dishonest, which is a dangerous combination. 

"There oughta be laws against those things that are already illegal," says the shameless Democrat presidential hopeful. 

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It's a lot easier for Dems like Newsom to blame the NRA and Republicans than it would be to go look in a mirror. 

Everything is about politics and Newsom has no interest in actually addressing some root causes because that would require an ounce of self-awareness. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lying (looking at you, Gavin). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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