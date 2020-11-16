Maybe Kamala Harris missed it, but she lives in the United States of America where everyone has a chance to succeed. And sorry, but pretending our system doesn’t allow people of color to have those same chances at success? Thinking there’s a president out there who may disagree with her.

We get it, she needs to pander to her base but this is just damn insulting and pretty freakin’ racist:

It’s not enough to just save our economy. We need to build a system that gives all people, including people of color, a chance to succeed. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 15, 2020

Huh?

Sorry, people of color, you apparently aren’t able to succeed unless the government helps you.

What a disgusting and condescending tweet.

Will they all have to perform sexual favors to get their first job or can they take a different career path than you did? — Velvet Sunshine (@TMIWITW) November 16, 2020

Oof.

President Trump has done more than any president in my 63 years. He already created the best economy in history.

You’re Fascist Marxist socialist communist radical agenda will destroy this country

4/6 pages pic.twitter.com/UscKbMT3QG — 𝓢𝓮𝓻𝓪𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓸𝓼🇺🇸OnKrakenWatch (@Serafinos) November 16, 2020

There’s a reason a record-breaking number of minorities voted for Trump.

Probably because he actually DID things to improve these communities instead of just virtue-signaling about them on Twitter.

It's called capitalism. It works pretty well when you try it without all the cronyism. — AdamInHTownTX (Trunalimunumaprzure Mobilizer) (@AdamInHTownTX) November 16, 2020

That. ^

Yeah then maybe one day we can even have a Black President! 🙄 — CarolinaConservative (@1776CC) November 16, 2020

Ahem.

Sounds like a dog whistle — Bill Tressler (@tress777) November 16, 2020

Because that’s what it is.

You have no clue what you’re talking about. — magalopes Isaiah 41:10 (@mlwelch31) November 16, 2020

As a US Senator, aren't you proof that anyone can succeed? — Diamond Dan (@DanGrondy) November 16, 2020

We have one. Don’t screw it up. — Bill (@billschuermann) November 16, 2020

Seriously. Don’t.

