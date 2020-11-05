Anyone else remember a time when so many states had a hard time actually counting election ballots? Is it just our imagination or does all of this feel like total and complete horse crap?

Yeah, even we Twitchy editors are starting to lose our sense of humor about the whole thing.

COUNT THE FREAKIN’ LEGAL VOTES.

Sharyl Attkisson summed it up far better:

Thought: "We can put a man on the moon" but cannot count election ballots in a day. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) November 5, 2020

Sharyl’s got it right, again.

How about Dancing With Stars can accurately count hundreds of thousands of votes in minutes, yet our states take days/weeks! You reckon by design?? We’re fools for allowing this to go on! It’s no longer about “We The People”! — Jordy Salyer (Never Biden) (@PlainOlJordy) November 5, 2020

Not one person can claim that anything that occurred on election night was normal. We've endured 4-years of 95% negative news reporting, a Congress that has accomplished nothing, and endless false scandals. No sane person can question the depth of corruption present. — Brad Hilton (@2Amd_Patriot) November 5, 2020

Let’s hear it for 2020!

Oh we can, when a Democrat is winning — Jim Norris (@Abvthelaw) November 5, 2020

We put a man on the moon 50 years ago. We could count ballots back then too — Johann Eck (@JohannMaierEck) November 5, 2020

*choose not toooo… — brownOUT (@JHWalz32) November 5, 2020

One, two, three, four…….another, another….. — Didnt Vote For Him. Come Up With A Better Insult (@PeterDeGiglio) November 5, 2020

Venezuela would be proud. — Jodi McPhee Giddings (@JodiGiddings) November 5, 2020

Oof.

This is true – Same Day results would be good. Hope your day is good. — ED PILAR (@7edpilar) November 5, 2020

Oh we can. We just want to complicate things so some can cheat. — MD (@MatDePasquale) November 5, 2020

We can, the problem is the didn’t like they answer so they need to create more votes for the guy who couldn’t draw 20 ppl — Dog is My Copilot 🧜‍♂️ (@marmoset2019) November 5, 2020

The longer it takes the shadier it looks.

Who else is excited for this to go to the courts?!

*sigh*

***

