Wow.

Look at those … let’s see, 14 supporters for Joe Biden at Elizabeth Warren’s campaign stop for him. We assume there are more people in front of her BUT you’d think they’d post the photo with the largest number of people showing so wow.

Warren's campaign stop for Biden. pic.twitter.com/myevcEhI6i — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) October 10, 2020

Thinking the ones in the back are press to boot.

But you know, the polls have Biden way up.

Remember 2016? We do.

Kurt Schlichter perhaps framed this in the best way:

BIDEN IS +62 IN THE POLLS https://t.co/p2LbNyK8Pv — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 10, 2020

See, Kurt might be onto something here.

BIDEN IS UP ELEVENTY BILLION POINTS.

Just as meanginful.

Is he still doing that train thing? — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) October 11, 2020

Choo-choo!

13 people? How many of those are press or Warren’s entourage. I’ve seen more people at Dunkin’ Donuts — I Have Questions (@LassFromSC) October 11, 2020

I just remembered this utter cringe. pic.twitter.com/mH0Jr1RC69 — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) October 11, 2020

There were more people in the Chick Fil-A drive thru at 9:30pm. — Dan H (@dalsx1) October 11, 2020

The enthusiasm is palatable. — Notorious Zombie John Gotti 🦥 🚌 🐗 (@ZombieJohnGotti) October 10, 2020

Compared to Mike Pence campaigning pic.twitter.com/RNQIfrr3Cz — Laura A. (@Lahofen) October 11, 2020

Are we sure that isn't a game of charades in a someones backyard at a senior community? Was the subject Pochahontis? All Warren had to do was raise her hand and they all guessed it. 😜👍🙋‍♀️ — Jules (@003Jules) October 11, 2020

HA!

We love thinking of this as a game of charades.

Too funny.

I thought he was up +78? — Larry M Lawrence (@lmlawrence891) October 11, 2020

Yup …winning hearts and minds 2 or 3 at a time! — Tony (@Anthony29579) October 10, 2020

Should make that a bumper sticker, yup.

***

