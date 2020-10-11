A bomb threat at Home Depot shouldn’t be funny but this one … this one is.

We promise nobody got hurt.

Heh.

Watch:

Y’all, please watch this. I’m hollering omg 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/a7bPSt1FVT — Cameron (@SirCamCarter) October 9, 2020

The look on her face as she realizes what she’s reading.

Priceless.

This is so great.

Honestly, her reaction is so human, it’s something we need to see more of in our media.

I feel like I know exactly what the man looks like for some reason 💀💀💀 — Cameron (@SirCamCarter) October 9, 2020

Heh.

Someone saved my life tonight! OMG her catching on in the middle of her own sentence is grace 👏🏾 under 👏🏾 fire 👏🏾 — Leigh Tenhet (@tenhet_leigh) October 11, 2020

It’s our local station. I remember watching this live. We were dying. Lisa is a champ.

If you google “weatherman in underwear” the same station pulls up. Ron came in late one night to cover a storm, and we all thought he forgot his pants. They were shorts. pic.twitter.com/qPr6S4GwpK — Jillybean (@JillybeanButtle) October 11, 2020

This station sounds like our kind of place.

And "I just realized why you got me to read this." — Becca (@beccarebec) October 11, 2020

That is the best moment of the video.

Well, that and when she tries to turn it back over to the other anchor who is laughing too hard to actually say anything.

That’s classic — Juli Inkster (@JuliInkster) October 11, 2020

Classic and JUST what we needed this morning.

