A bomb threat at Home Depot shouldn’t be funny but this one … this one is.

We promise nobody got hurt.

Heh.

Watch:

The look on her face as she realizes what she’s reading.

Priceless.

This is so great.

Trending

Honestly, her reaction is so human, it’s something we need to see more of in our media.

Heh.

This station sounds like our kind of place.

That is the best moment of the video.

Well, that and when she tries to turn it back over to the other anchor who is laughing too hard to actually say anything.

Classic and JUST what we needed this morning.

***

Related:

Dropped on your HEAD?! Dan Rather RATIO’d like nobody’s business for claiming Merrick Garland proves GOP has been ‘court-packing’ for decades

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bomb threatHome DepotWichita KS