Dan Rather thinks that filling or not filling an actual vacancy on SCOTUS is ‘court packing’.

And apparently, the GOP has been doing it for decades.

Yeah, we made the same face.

Can we at least recognized that Dan has sort of turned into that old guy on the corner who yells at kids on his lawn? Loud, angry, and irrelevant?

Unfortunately, he is.

Trending

C’mon, it’s what he’s good at.

They don’t call him the Godfather of fake news for nothin’.

At least the guy is consistent, yes?

No?

Hey, we’re trying.

BUT THE GOP HAS BEEN COURT PACKING FOR DECADES! ELEVENTY!

We acknowledge that.

Short. Sweet. Accurate.

Indeed. And he will, again.

Key part of this phrase, ‘Every honest person knows it.’

Ahem.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: court-packingDan RatherGOPMerrick GarlandTrump