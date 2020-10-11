Dan Rather thinks that filling or not filling an actual vacancy on SCOTUS is ‘court packing’.

And apparently, the GOP has been doing it for decades.

Yeah, we made the same face.

Can we at least recognize that “Court Packing” at all levels of the judiciary has been the Republican playbook for decades? Asking for Merrick Garland. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) October 11, 2020

Can we at least recognized that Dan has sort of turned into that old guy on the corner who yells at kids on his lawn? Loud, angry, and irrelevant?

Are you serious with this? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 11, 2020

Unfortunately, he is.

OMG, Dan. Quit pretending you don't really know what court packing is 🙄 and then delete this straight up falsehood. Reporting. — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) October 11, 2020

C’mon, it’s what he’s good at.

They don’t call him the Godfather of fake news for nothin’.

The grandfather of fake news who was fired for lying… Is still lying. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) October 11, 2020

At least the guy is consistent, yes?

No?

Hey, we’re trying.

Can we at least recognize that "Court Packing" is a topic Joe Biden refuses to talk about and hack surrogates such as Dan Rather deflect from by saying, "Look at this cheap chintzy shiny object."? Asking for myself. — H. L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) October 11, 2020

BUT THE GOP HAS BEEN COURT PACKING FOR DECADES! ELEVENTY!

Can we acknowledge you have no idea what you are taking about? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 11, 2020

We acknowledge that.

Um…no. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 11, 2020

Short. Sweet. Accurate.

Words have meaning, Dan. — Carole Maskin (@justanurse25) October 11, 2020

Lying again — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 11, 2020

Indeed. And he will, again.

That’s not what court packing is. This is gaslighting but it’s also the new talking point. There is a big difference between filling a Supreme Court vacancy and expanding & packing the Supreme Court — and every honest person knows it. https://t.co/HEfOFo3ByH — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 11, 2020

Key part of this phrase, ‘Every honest person knows it.’

Ahem.