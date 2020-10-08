Just going over Mark Ruffalo’s tweet in our head.

Wow.

Folks, we read a lot of dumb tweets, it’s sort of what we do, so take it from us … this tweet is bad.

Like uber-bad.

Nuclear-level stupid.

In fact, a bad tweet would walk past this tweet, take one look at it and say, ‘Damn, that’s a bad tweet.’

Just going over it all in my head. The way Mike Pence constantly interrupted and spoke over @KamalaHarris was the prime example of white male supremacy and its common dismissal and disrespect for black woman. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 8, 2020

Pence debating Kamala Harris as he would any other candidate is a prime example of ‘white male supremacy.’

Dude.

Really?

What a racist tweet, Mark. You clearly think Sen. Harris lacks capability & so she needs you White knighting for her. — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) October 8, 2020

hey weren't you in that naked celebrity video? are you tweeting naked? also, stop going over things in your head. read. from. script. — Dr Evil (@MD_STAT) October 8, 2020

Yeah, that was super creepy.

Put on a damn shirt, Hollywood.

Oh well there goes you narrative Mark. Now we know why you’re an actor and not a writer pic.twitter.com/gLEpYThcRK — Dr Tom Chamberlain (@ChamberlainDr) October 8, 2020

Right. If Pence does nothing, he's a wimp. If Pence pushes back against her inaccuracies, he's a mansplaining chauvinist. Just admit nothing pence does or says will satisfy you and (like children) you whine and cry until you get your way. — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) October 8, 2020

She lost the debate. Get over it. pic.twitter.com/TkB1rjJqc4 — Freaky Chic-0-Lantern (@RealWomenVoters) October 8, 2020

He didn’t interrupt her — Phil The Seat (@philllosoraptor) October 8, 2020

As Kammy put it, “ It. Was. A. Debate “. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) October 8, 2020

She can take it, Mark. We aren't delicate flowers who must be handled with care. Your take insults us all. — Jen (@JCEdmund) October 8, 2020

He even pissed off the left.

Heh.

You should have seen what Joe Biden did to Clarence Thomas. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) October 8, 2020

Shut up and keep your clothes on. — Patsplainer (@hoadleyfersure) October 8, 2020

Either women are strong and can lead the nation or they’re fragile and need men like you to defend her, it can’t be both. Would you say the same thing if it was @RealCandaceO ?? — Carolewithane (@Carolewithane13) October 8, 2020

How embarrassing that you feel the need to protect a professional woman with this gaslighting. She didn’t do well, fair and square. It’s why she never made it to the primaries. — Julie Adamen (@julieadamen) October 8, 2020

Either women are empowered equals who can hold their own or they’re an inferior subset in need of your special treatment. Pence treated her as an equal and showed far more respect to her than the other way around. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) October 8, 2020

Ding ding ding.

Mark, either she’s a strong woman who can handle it or she’s a victim … victims don’t win elections.

***

