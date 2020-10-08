This may be our favorite video, ever.

What makes this so spectacular is how confident the Biden supporting guy is that Biden didn’t tell Black Americans they ain’t black if they don’t vote for him. And the look on his face when the Trump supporters break out the receipt?

*chef’s kiss*

Wait, did he say they are Armenian and this isn’t their country?

Really?

Scratch a Biden supporter … yadda yadda yadda.

Another informed voter. 😂 — Haggs.hodl 🔴 x 5 (@HaggsBoson) October 8, 2020

Awakened?

Love these young people that not only had their facts at the ready, they had the VIDEO !!! So proud of all of them. — Barbara Bradford (@barbarabradford) October 8, 2020

They really did a pretty amazing job especially considering they were correcting an adult.

Or at least a guy who was much older than them.

So good! — Pearl (@guni30165096) October 8, 2020

Perfect music — B Saved (@BSavell) October 8, 2020

The music is only second to the man’s face when he realizes yup … Biden DID say it.

***

Related:

‘Nothing to do with GENDER’: WaPo’s Megan McArdle gets painfully honest about Kamala Harris’ debate performance in brutal thread

‘It’s NOT sexist to critique her’: Leslie Marshall tries shaming Megyn Kelly for not supporting Kamala Harris and LOOK OUT

That a THREAT!? Nancy Pelosi’s teaser to the media about the 25th amendment BACKFIRES in a yuge way (watch)