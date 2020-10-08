Just like last week, Drew Holden took time from his busy schedule owning stupid people on Twitter to re-up his first fact-check as a means to fact-check last night’s VP Debate. Think of this as a fact-checking of the fact-checkers part two.

Man, that’s a lot of fact-checking.

Reupping this thread from the presidential debates fact checking the factcheckers. Sen. Harris repeated a number of objectively wrong points – including on fracking, the GND, the ‘both sides’ smear, and more – last night. I’ll 🧵re-thread🧵those points below 👇 https://t.co/lBNrfiGplj — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 8, 2020

Objectively wrong points.

AKA lies.

Ok ok, we’ll let Drew do his thing.

First, the Green New Deal. Bottom line: both Biden and Harris support the legislative priorities underlying the Green New Deal. https://t.co/LYWZ4bBX0d — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 8, 2020

It’s literally on their silly little website.

Next, the “both sides” slander about Charlottesville. Bottom line: as Pence pointed out, this isn’t true, it has never been true, and it’s egregious that the media doesn’t call this out. https://t.co/q7y0D3Qe01 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 8, 2020

We’ve been fact-checking this BS for years now.

Harris knows it’s not true.

Biden knows it’s not true.

They just assume the people who would vote for them are too stupid to know any better.

Next, Russian bounties. Bottom line: there’s no evidence to support the existence of a Russian bounties scheme, despite Harris’s insistence from last night. https://t.co/NMkToZIPIc — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 8, 2020

Kamala trying to explain Russian bounties was one of the funniest parts of the debate.

And not in a good way for her.

Next, SCOTUS vacancies. Bottom line: Biden (and Harris) pushed for a seat to be filled when they had control of the appointment. I don’t get why no one points this out. https://t.co/SBOcUXNWvU — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 8, 2020

It’s the media.

That’s why.

Next, fracking. Bottom line: whatever Biden’s position may now be on fracking, he very clearly said in July that he would eliminate it. The idea that he’s been “clear” on the issue, as Harris said last night, is patently false. https://t.co/gmwiB6gblr — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 8, 2020

It was not a good debate for Kamala, like at all.

But you guys knew that.

***

