As Twitchy readers know, Kayleigh McEnany has officially tested positive for COVID.

After testing negative consistently every day since Thursday.

And of course, the brave firefighters in the media are making her positive all about them because you know, SHE WAS RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING LIVES!!!

At least according to Olivia Nuzzi that is:

Kayleigh McEnany has repeatedly spoken to reporters without a mask on. She has recklessly endangered lives. https://t.co/BKnrD1AWRn — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 5, 2020

What part of the statement did Olivia not understand? The moment Kayleigh tested positive she quarantined. *shrug*

Besides, if they were all wearing masks and staying six feet away they should be fine anyway, right?

She was negative at the time. She has had zero pressers since testing positive. You are an idiot. — Get Well Soon, Mr. President!! (@RightOpinionPod) October 5, 2020

That.

Were the reporters closer than six feet? https://t.co/taDKLy2PJ1 — RBe (@RBPundit) October 5, 2020

See?

You’d almost think the reporters throwing a fit weren’t wearing their masks and or social distancing when the cameras were off.

Hrm.

The reporters were practicing social distancing and wearing masks during every briefing. — Nels (@debitking) October 5, 2020

So what’s the big deal? Masks somehow magically protect us from this virus so they should be FINE.

Ummm. Erryone needs to be exposed that's in a low risk category. Insane how hysterical folks are. — Dale Walenga (@dwalenga2410) October 5, 2020

These fools get tested every time they go to the Whitehouse. — RM1EVOthe3rd (@Rm1EvoThe3rd) October 5, 2020

Olivia, sweetie — this is why no one serious will ever take you seriously. Thanks for always making a fool of yourself, it’s a blast to see! — Don The Revelator (@DonThaRevelator) October 5, 2020

That’s not what that means. Plus, you’re gross. You don’t even wash your nasty hands. Everyone knows in DC. — Ali Alexander 🟧 (@ali) October 5, 2020

TMI.

And if true, so revealing.

But…but… they were peaceful press briefings. — Mark (@CoyoteV) October 5, 2020

While the cameras were on, yes. — Dodd (@Amuk3) October 5, 2020

Ding ding ding.

How do they know they didn’t give it to Kayleigh? Asking for a friend.

The press pool needs to self quarantine for at least 4 years. — ❤️🤍💙 7aura ❤️🤍💙 (@LauraCa94702527) October 5, 2020

Just to be safe.

Wouldn’t that be AMAZING?

Quiet … for four years.

Heh.

