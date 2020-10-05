If anyone can make the story of Kayleigh McEnany’s positive COVID test about himself it’s Jim Acosta. Talk about a melodramatic drama queen with way too many pearls to clutch.

THE HUMANITY!

She was not wearing a mask during a gaggle with reporters yesterday. https://t.co/ckuQzrq66q pic.twitter.com/fqNj7Xnaop — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 5, 2020

Were the reporters wearing masks, Jim?

Were they outside?

Were they social distancing?

Calm your mammaries sweet pea.

He then took pictures of the upper and lower press areas of the West Wing …

Upper and Lower Press areas of West Wing for press and communications staffers are almost entirely empty as those employees are working remotely from home as a precaution. These areas are typically very busy with members of press and WH staffers interacting daily. pic.twitter.com/9vcWqlrn5Z — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 5, 2020

Dear Diary,

Mean ol’ Kayleigh got the BUG … I’M SO SCARED, Diary! I really struggled to find a way to make the story about myself but I somehow managed to do it.

I love you, Diary, only you understand me.

Kisses and hugs,

Jimmy

Jim has his “Do not sell this farm, Ray,” moment, finally seeing what millions of Americans have seen for 6 months. https://t.co/9NgiANweOU — Hugh what it do (@hughknowit) October 5, 2020

Yup.

We suppose it’s easy to shame others who want to go back to work when this is the first time he’s actually witnessing what it looks like when people have to work remotely.

So the WH is following COVID quarantine protocol and you’re still whining? It’s amazing. There are little devices that you can use to talk to people. Maybe you could use one of those to interact. — Jen Stroup (@JenStroup) October 5, 2020

Or get online.

You know, TECHNOLOGY.

… He tweeted as he quietly opened Margo's desk drawer and took the last few Doritos from the bag and slipped into the darkness. — Heavyweight Trollertarian (@trollertarian) October 5, 2020

Mmmm … Doritos.

Have you had food the last 6 months? How did you get that food? Chaz farm? — still nunya (@lazyone2222) October 5, 2020

sit behind the Resolute Desk and declare yourself president, Jim. do it for the retweets. https://t.co/H1WxwXUxhl — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 5, 2020

So, you're just creepin'? — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) October 5, 2020

It sorta feels like that, right?

Are you walking around screaming ridiculous questions into empty rooms? — Big Apple Infidel 🔴 (@BigAppleInfidel) October 5, 2020

MR. PRESIDENT, HOW MANY DIET COKES DID YOU DRINK TODAY?

KAYLEIGH, DID PRESIDENT TRUMP HAVE A BOWEL MOVEMENT YET TODAY?

Sorry.

But you get it.

He’s helping.

***

