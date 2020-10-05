Rep. Matt Gaetz likened Trump to a Chuck Norris style of joking, tweeting about the president’s recovery from COVID. We’re pretty sure Chuck wouldn’t mind the good representative from Florida tweeting this to encourage Trump supporters:

THAT being said, the Left did what they always do and reminded us all they have zero sense of humor.

About anything.

Seriously, we have never seen a group who more consistently has a stick up their backside.

See for yourself:

Trending

Miserable lot of butt-nuggets, right?

They are THIS MAD at Gaetz for tweeting about Trump recovering.

And making A FREAKIN’ JOKE.

You get the picture.

***

Related:

‘You wore a mask, RIGHT?!’ Olivia Nuzzi’s tantrum claiming Kayleigh McEnany ‘recklessly endangered journo’s lives’ BACKFIRES

‘And then … silence.’ Byron York’s thread drags media for magically ignoring violence in Portland after Biden calls Antifa ‘an idea’

REE! Bethesda MD harpy loses her freaking MIND over Trump supporters in her neighborhood, asks cops to arrest them and LOL (watch)

‘You EPIC piece of garbage’: Claire McCaskill tries picking a fight with Dan Bongino over Trump’s ride and WHAT a mistake

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chuck NorrisCOVIDTrump