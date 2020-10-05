We get what Sean Penn was doing here but it really just comes across as lame and well … sorta stupid.

And mean-spirited.

Hollywood is gonna Hollywood.

I like presidents who don’t get Covid-19. — Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) October 4, 2020

Ooh, he’s so deep and edgy.

*yawn*

Catturd came in with the one-two:

I like actors who aren’t responsible for millions starving in Venezuela. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 4, 2020

Ouch.

Side note, if you’d ever told this editor that she would be writing about a person who calls themself ‘Catturd’ owning Sean Penn in a political atmosphere she’d have thought you were insane. And yet here we are … God bless America.

I like a actors who don't beat up women. — "Mungo" the full time philosopher (@MungoAnd) October 4, 2020

Double ouch.

It is what it is Sean! pic.twitter.com/DubWqbnoc8 — Angree God ✞ 🇺🇸 🇨🇺 🇮🇹 👀 (@AngreeGod) October 5, 2020

Amen.

I like actors who act and don't remind me of the POS they are in real life. — 🇺🇸Tom Finnell🇺🇸 (@tomfinnell) October 4, 2020

This didn’t go the way Sean likely thought it would.

Not at all.

But hey, we all laughed.

***

