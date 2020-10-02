As Don Lemon ‘broke’ the news about Trump and Melania testing positive for COVID, he tossed in his own personal opinion that Trump catching it was ‘payback’ for calling the virus a hoax. Now, we all know that even Snopes has debunked the claim that Trump called it a hoax, but Don knows his limited, frothy-mouthed, emotionally shallow audience isn’t very bright and probably doesn’t know any better.

Then again, Trump did once call Don the dumbest man on TV … seems he was onto something.

CNN’s Don Lemon reacted to President Trump’s announcement that he had tested positive for coronavirus by suggesting it was payback for Trump calling the virus a “hoax,” something that never happened.https://t.co/fHddGV18dM — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 2, 2020

Don is just awful.

Sorry, not sorry.

Don Lemon is disgusting. CNN is not a real news organization. https://t.co/4wpYMPvGKP — RBe (@RBPundit) October 2, 2020

Every time we think they can’t sink any lower they surprise us.

You’d think by now we’d have learned our lesson.

They can always get uglier and nastier.

It’s what they do best.

I'm sure Don Lemon felt a tingle….. down his leg. https://t.co/EZPXzqGS7y — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) October 2, 2020

Not a great visual.

Well my friend, left journalists and lies, the perfect match. — Roberto Ruiz (@roberto_ruiz_hb) October 2, 2020

If @realDonaldTrump comes through this rather smoothly he may yet "have the last laugh" and I would bet there'll be no more shutdowns — Darren Tallman (@judgecdt) October 2, 2020

He was actually talking about Democratic criticism of his response. However, the phrasing was ambiguous and easily otherwise-interpreted. — SWalkerTTU⁷ (@SWalkerTTU) October 2, 2020

Snopes debunked it.

SNOPES!

C’mon, man!

