Democrats swear it’s not about ACB’s religion or faith.

They SWEAR!

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Senator Tom Cotton happened to catch Mazie Hirono kinda sorta saying otherwise.

Watch:

What the real issue is whether he closely held views can be separated from her ability to make objective, fair decisions.

That sounds like Mazie and others have a problem with ACB’s faith … yeah? She was trying really hard not to say, ‘Well, she’s a Catholic,’ right?

She’s going to kill grandma!

This. ^

Yeah, but he’s cool with abortion and stuff so they’re ok with Joe.

Fair point.

2020 just keeps getting ‘better’.

***

