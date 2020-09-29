Debra Messing is a headline reader.

In fact, anyone pretending they pay more in taxes (or claiming they won’t pay their taxes until the president does) is admitting they just read headlines. In the very NYT story itself about Trump’s tax returns, they admit the $750 he paid was AFTER already paying in several millions of dollars.

But that didn’t stop Debra from making a nob of herself on Twitter:

We hate to be that person but ahem … it’s ‘who’s’.

Not whose.

Ok, so we don’t really hate to be that person, we just said that to be nice.

Did she just admit she didn’t pay her taxes?

Hey, look, someone who actually read the article. Novel concept.

How very libertarian of her, eh?

***

