Debra Messing is a headline reader.

In fact, anyone pretending they pay more in taxes (or claiming they won’t pay their taxes until the president does) is admitting they just read headlines. In the very NYT story itself about Trump’s tax returns, they admit the $750 he paid was AFTER already paying in several millions of dollars.

But that didn’t stop Debra from making a nob of herself on Twitter:

I’m not paying my taxes until the President does. Whose with me? #TaxFraudTrump https://t.co/lHphYITEqJ — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) September 27, 2020

We hate to be that person but ahem … it’s ‘who’s’.

Not whose.

Ok, so we don’t really hate to be that person, we just said that to be nice.

Like you did anyway. Shut up. — KT-A Virginia Liberty Belle (@kt_liberty) September 28, 2020

Did she just admit she didn’t pay her taxes?

He paid what he owed, so…your turn, apparently. — Add your name (@corrcomm) September 28, 2020

Do you owe taxes? Then you should pay yours. If you also don’t owe taxes in a given year then I’d say not paying them is a solid plan. You see, it’s contingent on if you legally owe taxes. — Whisky N Cigars (@whisky_n_cigars) September 28, 2020

It’s not tax fraud, to pay your taxes based on the tax code Joe Biden and Kamala Harris helped write and pass into law! It is however against the law to not pay your taxes at all Debra… — Chip Abernathy (@92agz) September 29, 2020

So he paid $4.2M in 2017, according to the NYT report. How much did you pay? Will you also donate $400K per year in salary to the US Treasury? — I’m Tired🇺🇸 (@KingLassitude) September 28, 2020

Hey, look, someone who actually read the article. Novel concept.

The best part is that y’all are hating the player, not the game – of which he had nothing to do with making the rules. He exposed something y’all are unhappy with yet the true source of the angst are the tax laws his accountants followed — 5280 Z (@SvendZan) September 28, 2020

Sounds good. Nice to see that you now understand that taxation is theft. — 1000thghost (@1000thghostauto) September 29, 2020

How very libertarian of her, eh?

***

Related:

‘This is called being a dbag’: Social justice tool tries shaming Trump supporters for ‘voting against their own best interests’ and YEAH no

‘I literally do not know, I’m a media reporter.’ Brian Stelter admits the quiet part out loud during Hugh Hewitt interview and LOL

Oh NO he didn’t! (oh yes he DID): Ted Cruz quotes ‘Real Genius’ to mock Liz Warren’s ACB hysteria annnd we’re officially DEAD