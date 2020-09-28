Nancy Pelosi is probably the LAST person who should be babbling about Trump using the tax code to save money.

She’s worth tens of millions of dollars after spending her life in politics … maybe we should take a gander at her tax returns? Yeah?

Especially after this silly little statement:

From Peloser … sorry, Pelosi:

“With the leadership of Representatives Anna Eshoo, Bill Pascrell, Lloyd Doggett and John Sarbanes, the House passed a requirement that presidents disclose their personal and business tax returns as part of our H.R. 1, the For The People Act.

“It is a sign of President Trump’s disdain for America’s working families that he has spent years abusing the tax code while passing a GOP Tax Scam for the rich that gives 83 percent of the benefits to the wealthiest 1 percent.”

Trump should agree to release his returns when Nancy releases hers.

Just sayin’.

Trending

Welcome to 2020.

What she said.

***

