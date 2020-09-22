Fox News should send Brian Stelter a box of cookies for all of the free advertising he gives their network PLUS the amount of time he actually spends watching it. He alone probably keeps Tucker Carlson’s ratings so high in the first place.

Heh.

Last night, Tater was very upset over Tucker’s chyron …

Just another normal night over on "Tucker Carlson Tonight…" The banner says "THE LEFT THREATENS VIOLENCE OVER COURT NOMINATION." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 22, 2020

The Left has been threatening violence over the SCOTUS nomination since the moment we learned RBG had passed.

He’s shocked that Tucker is reporting the news?

Eh, he does work for CNN so the idea of actually covering the news might be foreign to the lil feller.

But wait, there’s more!

Take a stroll through these tweets. Then try not to be such a dumbass. pic.twitter.com/GfEJPeDprV — SuzSnarknado ⚓️ (@ZannSuz) September 22, 2020

You are so jealous of Tucker..lol — Cindy Johnson (@CritterCreekR) September 22, 2020

This tweet is stupid enough…what’s worse is that people actually believe what you’re saying and defending it. So many of you at CNN spend countless hours trying to discredit Fox News for being intellectually dishonest…maybe you should look in the mirror. — Sagacious Guy (@RealSagacity) September 22, 2020

How else would you define @rezaaslan saying "burn it all down", especially in the context of what we've seen in the past months? He could have been more specific and said "CNN urges violence". pic.twitter.com/Xdgs8fjYep — matt dooley (@mdooley) September 22, 2020

Psh, that’s just another one of those peaceful protests.

Well, ya know. There have been some pretty bad tweets. Here’s a particular nasty one. I think you know this guy pic.twitter.com/wEuSecEuzP — Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) September 22, 2020

Oh sounds like a good one, I'll tune in. — Charles DeGlopper (@bronzebarbarian) September 22, 2020

See?! He’s literally driving people to their network.

Your tweet says more about you than who you replied to. (Hint: he had his own show on CNN) — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 22, 2020

Because Potato can’t be bothered with taking the 2 whole seconds it would take to fact check himself. And don’t forget to watch “Reliable Sources,” folks! #PushAwayFromTheBuffet — Jewhadi™ (@JewhadiTM) September 22, 2020

We suppose those pearls ain’t gonna clutch themselves, right Brian?

***

