Bill Clinton lecturing Mitch McConnell and Republicans in general about how we can’t keep a democracy if there’s one set of rules for one group and another set for everybody else may be the least self-aware thing we have seen.

Ever.

Watch this nonsense:

Bill does realize he’s a Clinton, yes?

Trending

Oof.

Seriously, totally, and unbelievably tone-deaf.

But you know, there shouldn’t be one set of rules for one group of people and another set for everyone else.

What a nob this guy is.

Editor’s note: He looks a little like a bobble head these days, yes?

***

Related:

‘You’re what is WRONG with this country’: Sen. Megan Hunt tweets thread smearing Jake Gardner as a white supremacist after his suicide

EPIC thread takes Nikole Hannah-Jones APART for claiming she never meant 1619 was our ‘true founding’ (and deleting tweets!)

‘I would refer Biden to his own words’: Kayleigh McEnany NAILS IT during CBS interview about Trump filling RBG’s seat (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bill clintonMcConnellRBGSCOTUS