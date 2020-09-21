We could watch Kayleigh McEnany take on the media all day long every day.

Especially on CBS, although to be fair Gayle King is actually pretty straight and factual in this interview. Probably because she knew Kayleigh would show up with the facts and plenty of receipts.

Watch:

This week.

Yes!

#FillTheSeat

Trending

Kayleigh delivered.

As usual.

We were actually pleasantly surprised that it felt like any other interview Gayle would do. Wouldn’t it be amazing if the media could start acting like … well, the media for a change? Yeah yeah, we’re not holding our breath but man, this was a pleasant surprise.

It is indeed.

So fill the freakin’ seat.

Heh.

***

Related:

And so it begins –> WaPo already working hard to smear Amy Coney Barrett by tying her to sexual assault on college campuses

UNHINGED! Nancy Pelosi babbles about impeaching Trump or Barr if Senate GOP tries voting on SCOTUS in bizarre interview (watch)

Go home, Rick, you’re drunk: Rick Wilson tweets all tough at ‘y’all mfers in the Senate GOP’ and gets his a*s handed to him

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CBS This MorningKayleigh McEnanySCOTUSTrump