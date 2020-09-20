The moment we heard about the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg we were positive our good, rational, tolerant, thoughtful friends on the Left would be respectful and understanding during this time as the country mourns.

KIDDING.

We knew they’d lose their sh*t and then lose it again.

And again.

And then again.

Like Rob Reiner … HOOBOY. Someone’s been eating the paint chips, ladies and gents.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s body isn’t even cold and Mitch McConnell is dancing on her grave. This is war. Dems have powerful weapons. Now is the time to use them. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 19, 2020

Heh?

Pretty sure Rob doesn’t really want a war with people who aren’t afraid of guns.

Just sayin’.

Luckily this morning he was far more reasoned …

PSYCH.

Now he’s telling people they’re gonna DIE if Trump wins again.

We are at an existential crossroads. Whether we live or die actually depends on our vote. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 20, 2020

Because that’s not insane or anything.

You’re politicizing her death — LiterallyYourMom🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@KristinBoymom) September 20, 2020

Actually, you out of touch Hollywood types always complain that it’s “Right-wingers” who have all the weapons. So, not really sure what you’re talking about — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 20, 2020

Not sure screaming at the sky counts as a powerful weapon. pic.twitter.com/Q89LeoXacp — Chloe the Bulldog (@BulldogChloe) September 19, 2020

Democrats realize Trump doesn’t stop being president in the last ‘quarter’ of his fourth year, right?

Do we need to call a Social Worker for a welfare check? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) September 20, 2020

Lmao.. Nothing like another rich old white man preaching to us on a Sunday morning! Ain't life great? — Deb H 🌷 (@deb_h7) September 20, 2020

This is how you idiots look right now. pic.twitter.com/l8LrMrMeSF — SomeDude (@SomeDude1904) September 20, 2020

Good lord you are dumb. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) September 20, 2020

Archie was so right.

***

