Joe Biden gave a speech today about the troops and how he will always be there for them and stuff.

It was sort of robotic and awkward …

Was this the Biden robot? We think it was the Biden robot.

Watch:

The most sacred obligation of our government is to do right by those who defend our nation at war. I’m in Tampa, Florida, to hear from veterans and to discuss how I’ll honor that promise as president. Tune in: https://t.co/SkJOytj8gm — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 15, 2020

How relieved do you think the sign language interpreter was that Biden had his teleprompter with him?

Heh.

Oh, and did you catch when he said the Harris/Biden administration? Almost like he saw Kamala’s snafu.

As a vet. I believe Trump 2020 is the path 🇺🇸 — Jason Alexander Roberge (@JasonRobergeVA) September 15, 2020

What he said.

I believe you're right – and from one vet to another, thank you for your service, sir. — Carl Miller (@MillerLtSword) September 15, 2020

And really with that nonsense from The Atlantic that was debunked by the 21 people who were there:

Still pushing that bullshit narrative? The 21 people who were there said it never happened. Maybe if you came out of your basement every once in a while, you'd know this – and maybe pull your head out of your ass while you're at it. pic.twitter.com/KBIJEEidX0 — Carl Miller (@MillerLtSword) September 15, 2020

Got a pic of Joe's crowd today? pic.twitter.com/2IMXGrd5A2 — Hans Auf (@hansauf) September 15, 2020

It sounded pretty empty in there.

Except for his biggest fans, aka the media.

C’mon man! — Fren Covfefe (@frencovfefe) September 15, 2020

Seriously.

C’mon man!

Enough about … you know, the thing.

***

