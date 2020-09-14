Everyone always thinks Saira Rao is a parody … and with good reason.

This is the sort of crazy you expect from someone mocking the Left and the Social Justice Movement, not a real person. But then again, if you have paid any attention to what’s happening in this country right now, Saira fits right in.

Like this nonsense:

White people need to stop writing Black and brown characters. — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) September 13, 2020

Because you know, segregation is GOOD.

Huh?

This has got to be parody. You can't possibly be this stupid. — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) September 13, 2020

Oopsie.

Race hustler — Patrick Archy (@fredsvill) September 14, 2020

People need to stop telling other people how to live their lives. — ManBearPig (@borforall) September 14, 2020

Live and let live.

Mind your own business.

If you don’t like something don’t read, watch, or look at it.

You know, the basics of adulting.

Should white people no longer have any contact in any way with anyone who isn’t white? Is that what you are hoping for? — Durin the Deathless (@larrymc37) September 14, 2020

This is new level Cray. — Fritz🧐 (@FritzQS) September 14, 2020

Just when you think they can’t get any nuttier.

Yup.

Men should not be writing womxn. Tall people should stop writing short people. Are you a Spiderman? Don't write a Spiderman.#VoteBlueNoMatterWho #Karin4Congress — 🌹Dr. Karin Baker-Thompkins for Congress🏳️‍🌈🌊🌹 (@ResitsTrump) September 13, 2020

Psst … this account actually IS a parody.

Brilliant, right?

Dummy… pic.twitter.com/uYNT1iQcU7 — Fiery But Slightly Vulcan 🖖🙏🙏🙏 4 El Rushbo (@DavidNe99469223) September 14, 2020

I really hope people understand that however well-intentioned this post is, it’s a really bad take. — Alexander (@YRMLMVRY) September 13, 2020

So, to be fair, does that mean all writers are only allowed to write for characters of their own race? — 🇺🇸 Whut? 🇺🇸 (@Snotttgrass) September 13, 2020

And all orange writers are only allowed to write for orange characters and all purple writers are only allowed to write purple characters.

Yes, it’s stupid but this is her basic train of thought.

Should be a parody, but it’s not.

***

Related:

‘THIS is why the Left HATES us and our honest reporting’: Forbes admits Elijah Schaffer’s coverage of Lancaster riots might sway PA to Trump

‘Vote Dem or we’ll kill the country.’ The Atlantic’s Shadi Hamid deletes tweet and runs after being REKT for saying the quiet part out loud (we got it!)

Sit your a*s DOWN! Richard Grenell uses Jeremy Diamond’s own tweet calling Trump a liar to annihilate both him and CNN