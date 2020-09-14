Riot, they said.
Itâ€™ll be FUN, they said.
"Medicâ€¦ Medicâ€¦ Medicâ€¦ " ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£
Rioter gets shot in his balls by a rubber bullet in Lancaster, PA.#LancasterPA #Lancaster pic.twitter.com/TMNF8IDQ1m
â€” Charles Hamilton (@SpiceEssential) September 14, 2020
MEDIC! MEDIC! MEDIC!
Now, we know we shouldnâ€™t laugh at this.
And we know it shouldnâ€™t be funny.
But damn, thatâ€™s funny.
Perhaps itâ€™s even somewhat karmic.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
Kinda unfair to assign gender, this antifa man could have just as likely been shot in his vagina
â€” Bonum Mori (@BonumMori) September 14, 2020
Fair.
We shouldnâ€™t assume gender.
To paraphrase the carpenterâ€™s adage: aim twice, shoot once.
â€” Dale Poynter ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@DalePoynter) September 14, 2020
Oof.
â€” Odel Roo (@Odel_Roo) September 14, 2020
Looks like that hurt a bit. ðŸ˜‚
â€” 2020sucks (@gramaof41962) September 14, 2020
Just a bit.
Ya know, I really can't generate much sympathy for the guy at all. ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚
Frankly, I hope this means he won't be able to reproduce â€“ â€“ EVER!
ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚
â€” Sir Loin of Beoff (@nrkimages) September 14, 2020
Weâ€™re still waiting for the Steve Inman play-by-play because you KNOW if he does one for â€˜Andy Tifaâ€™ it will be brilliant. Weâ€™ll keep you posted.
