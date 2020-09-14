The Lancaster narrative is spinning and ‘evolving’ right before our very eyes, and it’s absolute garbage … as usual.

Drew Holden, as he often does, took the media to task in another brilliantly brutal thread using their own headlines, narratives, and writing against them and it’s a beautiful, beautiful thing.

🧵Thread🧵 We’re seeing a narrative evolve in real time in Lancaster, PA that omits the fact that the man who was shot & killed by police was actively trying to kill a police officer, even w/ bodycam evidence. Enormously irresponsible, especially given the current climate. pic.twitter.com/BYgToAfFfG — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 14, 2020

This new breed of mob likes to make heroes out of let’s face it, not great people. The guy CHARGED the policeman with a knife.

What do you think happens to anyone who charges a cop with a knife? Any idea?

Exactly what happened.

Don’t be stupid. Simple enough.

Drew’s thread is something else:

We’ll start with @AP. They just so happened to leave out the reason why the officer was running away – a direct threat against his life – but managed to get the suspects race involved. pic.twitter.com/ZZ7XZyU4vm — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 14, 2020

The AP has gotten just as bad as anyone else, sadly.

Reporting from @AP got picked up all over, as it does, and recycled through the same lens. Here’s @usnews, who manage to scrub the knife detail and focus instead on the trendy topics: police shootings and protests. pic.twitter.com/yc3oOSZHxE — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 14, 2020

The knife is a key detail.

Gosh, why would they scrap that?

Yeah yeah, we know, we’re just being smartas*es.

Which is exactly the problem. By shoehorning a very obviously justified police use of force into the current narrative, you erase the details that matter. @PhillyInquirer did the same thing, facts be damned. pic.twitter.com/9Bi7nfDHy3 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 14, 2020

Knife-wielding man.

There, fixed it for them.

Absolutely zero mention of what precipitated the deadly shooting from @YahooNews. pic.twitter.com/wWtVQPmfeK — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 14, 2020

Side note, what is with that guy’s hair? What’s in it? Cement?

Same thing from @guardian – completely omits the key details, even after all the relevant information is publicly available. pic.twitter.com/vEky4HuoeJ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 14, 2020

The freakin’ bodycam footage SHOWS THE ATTACK and crickets.

And more of the same from @syracusedotcom pic.twitter.com/ZzDoxs72Vo — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 14, 2020

Repugnant.

Protest.

That’s adorable.

@Newsweek was – not surprisingly – the least responsible with their reporting. pic.twitter.com/Ujm0qMSj6O — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 14, 2020

Newsweek sucks. There’s a reason they were sold for $1.

Just sayin’.

And by the time the dust has settled and the damage has been surveyed by the “protestors,” the situation that led to it has been all but forgotten. Here’s @AP again and @PennLive pic.twitter.com/YZDGQtwATr — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 14, 2020

Heartbreaking day.

FFS.

IT’S ALL THE COP’S FAULT.

I usually leave out local stations because they do a hard and thankless job, but you can already see the narrative forming here. pic.twitter.com/2H35lIJhvD — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 14, 2020

Dude had a knife.

Dude charged the cop.

Dude had stabbed other people.

C’mon, media, don’t make us do your jobs for you.

And the usual arsonists jumped on the pile. It is absolutely impossible to look at the bodycam video and conclude that the “police summarily executed” anyone, @greg_doucette. pic.twitter.com/le5CXdy3ji — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 14, 2020

Douche-ette.

Sorry.

That’s immature.

But deserved.

And the usual clickbait folks jump in. Here’s @revolttv. pic.twitter.com/Jickep7PLO — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 14, 2020

Erupts.

Like a volcano? Heh.

And before you know it, the issue – framed in a way that doesn’t fit the facts – is trending on twitter. Shouldn’t need to be pointed out but this is REALLY bad. pic.twitter.com/XEYnYtTr5Q — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 14, 2020

Twitter loves their riots.

Yup.

This death, like any other, is a tragedy. But that doesn’t mean it fits your world view or advances your narrative just because of a few of the details of the event. If reporting obfuscates more than it reveals about these kinds of things, we’ll all be worse off. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 14, 2020

What he said.

I have a bad feeling this thread will need to be added on to as more places pick up the story, especially national outlets. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 14, 2020

We’ll keep an eye on his thread because he’s probably right … there will be more of these headlines.

Also, shouldn’t be lost on anyone that all of this is happening while two officers in LA are battling for their lives after someone attempted to assassinate them. You want to know where the anti-police animus comes from? I’ve got a guess. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 14, 2020

Ooh, ooh, we know!

***

